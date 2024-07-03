How Adrien Rabiot’s Suspension Impacts the Betting Markets

Back Camavinga To Be Carded With Rabiot Suspended

Adrien Rabiot picked up his second yellow card of Euro 2024 in the round of 16 against Belgium, meaning he is suspended for the quarter-final against Portugal.

Didier Deschamps opted for a diamond in the last round and seems set to name Eduardo Camavinga as Rabiot’s replacement in midfield.

Since the end of qualifying, Camavinga has started four of France’s six friendlies. He also got the start in three of their last four qualifiers for this tournament.

Camavinga Is The Obvious Replacement For Rabiot

Unless Deschamps changes the system again, Camavinga is the obvious replacement for Rabiot. Deschamps is unlikely to move away from a formation that got the win against Belgium. Packing the midfield allowed Les Bleus to control most of the game, and they will aim to similarly stifle a talented Portugal team on Friday night.

The only other central midfield alternatives are Youssouf Fofana and Warren Zaïre-Emery. Fofana has started just three matches for France since the World Cup in Qatar. Throwing 18-year-old Zaïre-Emery into a quarter-final would be a massive gamble from Deschamps – the PSG midfielder has played a grand total of 106 minutes for France.

Camavinga, of course, also has a couple of seasons of experience playing alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni with Real Madrid, and that familiarity will be something Deschamps banks on for this showdown with Portugal.

Stats Back Camavinga For Caution

At the club level, Camavinga had the highest average of fouls per 90 among Real Madrid players in La Liga last season. He attempted 4.5 tackles per 90 and was only dribbled past 0.8 times per game.

Unafraid to stick his foot into a challenge, Camavinga is going to have plenty of opportunities to make tackles against this Portugal team. Portugal have numerous willing dribblers – they lead the Euros in dribbles per game at 13.3. They have also drawn 11.3 fouls per match.

Camavinga had 12 yellow cards across 42 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League in 2023-24. We love the value on Camavinga to be carded anytime against Portugal at 2.75. He plays a vital role in midfield and will be forced to make numerous tackles in this matchup. His track record suggests a red card is more likely than the 36.4% implied probability.