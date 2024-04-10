AC Milan vs Roma Predictions and Betting Tips: All-Italian clash to go the way of the hosts

We share predictions and betting tips for the Europa League quarter-final first-leg fixture between AC Milan and Roma.

+

Serie A rivals AC Milan and Roma do battle on Thursday night at the San Siro hoping to take an advantage into the second leg next week.

Milan look set to finish their league campaign in second place behind champions-elect Inter Milan.

AC Milan vs Roma Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - AC Milan & Yes @ 3.30 with Hollywoodbets

Anytime goalscorer - Romelu Lukaku @ 3.40 with Hollywoodbets

First goal interval - 46th to 60th minute @ 7.20 with Hollywoodbets

Even though the Rossoneri were knocked out of the Champions League group stage this season, they are on course to make a swift return to the competition next season.

Roma had to settle with competing in the UEFA Europa League from the start of the campaign but can still make a play to finish in the top four of Serie A.

Since Daniele De Rossi took over the reins, he’s guided Roma to fifth place and three points behind Bologna. At the very least, they should get into European competition next season.

Both teams came through the round 16 with flying colours and the added spice of this clash being an all-Italian one is sure to deliver a tantalising tie.

Happy hunting against familiar foes

AC Milan secured their quarter-final berth in the Europa League for the first time since 2001/02 at a canter, sweeping aside Rennes and Slavia Prague.

Thursday’s meeting with Roma will be their 198th, of which they’ve won 84 (D62, L51) but this will be their first-ever clash in European competition.

Milan have previously faced Italian opposition on 13 occasions, losing just three of them (W5, D5). Meanwhile, Roma have only won one of four meetings with Italian clubs (L2, D1).

Stefano Pioli’s side have got the better of Roma in both league fixtures this term and are on a run of seven consecutive wins in all competitions.

Even though the hosts may grab an advantage here, the visitors are more than capable of finding the net. They’ve scored four fewer goals than Milan in the league this season (56).

Roma have netted 18 goals in Europa League games, averaging 1.8 goals per game and with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala and Stephen El-Shaarawy in attack, they can obtain some joy at the San Siro.

Chasing the Golden Boot

Romelu Lukaku’s league form hasn’t been great as he’s been without a goal in his last four appearances. But he’s on course to compete for the Golden Boot in the Europa League.

The Belgian has scored seven goals, two behind leader, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Lukaku netted five goals in all his career meetings with AC Milan and is a candidate to strike on Thursday night.

Interestingly, the former Chelsea man has never drawn a game against the Rossoneri (W7, L3).

Coming alive after the break

Considering the Europa League form and results of both teams, the first goal may arrive later than usual in this game.

Milan scored five goals after the restart and before the hour mark, the most common time frame for them to score in this competition.

Meanwhile, Roma tend to concede around the same time and shipped four goals during the same period, the most during that interval than any other across 90 minutes.