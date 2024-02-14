AC Milan vs Rennes Predictions: Rennes’ experiences in Italy to continue

We share predictions and betting tips for the Europa League knockout-round playoff between AC Milan and Rennes.

+

AC Milan won’t be too disappointed at dropping down to the Europa League playoffs as they were in the Champions League group of death.

The Rossoneri have never won this competition but now have a chance to make another mark in Europe.

AC Milan vs Rennes Betting Tips

Since their last game on the continent, Milan have drastically improved their clinical edge in front of goal. They scored only five goals despite having the fifth-highest number of shots.

They’re certainly in the mix for European qualification in Serie A and defeated last year’s Scudetto holders Napoli over the weekend to cement third place.

Thursday night sees the seven-time Champions League winners battle Ligue 1 outfit Rennes at the San Siro for a spot in the Europa League round of 16 stage.

The Red and Blacks are on an incredible run of domestic form, winning seven on the bounce, including a shootout victory in the French Cup over Marseille.

They last lost a competitive game on matchday six of the Europa League group stage where Villarreal edged them to top the group.

Julien Stephan's men are seeking their third away victory in a row in European competition for the very first time on Thursday night.

Heartache in Italy

Milan are on a run of four wins from five games in Serie A (D1). The Rossoneri lost twice in the Champions League group stage and twice at home all season in the league.

Rennes don’t have fond memories of their trips to Italy as they’ve left with nothing but heartache after visiting three Serie A clubs.

However, confidence will be high in the dressing room since they’ve won five consecutive away games in all competitions.

Les Rouge et Noirs also won two of their away fixtures in the group stage of the competition, indicating they’re capable of troubling Milan to the extent of taking something back to France next week.

AC Milan vs Rennes Betting Tip 1: Double chance - AC Milan/Draw @ 1.16 with Supabets

Firepower in the ranks

After Milan’s poor scoring form in the group stage of the Champions League, they seem to have found their scoring boots.

Stefano Pioli's side have scored 20 times in eight matches this year, averaging 2.5 goals per game.

With the visitors conceding an average of one goal per game in this competition, Milan will likely get on the scoresheet, especially after scoring in 18 consecutive games.

Julien Stephan's charges were efficient going forward in the group, scoring 13 goals in total for an average of 2.17 goals per game.

Additionally, with AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud’s record of six direct goal contributions in seven games this year, the hosts have all the firepower they need to break down Rennes.

AC Milan vs Rennes Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.81 with Supabets

Slow burner

Four of Milan’s Champions League games ended in a draw after 45 minutes (L2). They went on to win one (D2, L1) and turned around one of their halftime losses into a win.

42% of Milan’s Serie A games have resulted in a halftime deadlock.

Rennes’ last game on matchday six saw them level at halftime but lose in the end to Villarreal.

Milan scored 48% of their league goals in the second half while Rennes conceded 40% of their away goals in Ligue 1 in the second period.