AC Milan vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Inter to edge closer to the Scudetto

We share predictions and betting tips for the Derby della Madonnina featuring AC Milan and Inter Milan.

+

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez @ 2.40 with Betway

Match result and totals - Inter Milan & over 2.5 goals @ 3.00 with Betway

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Inter Milan @ 5.60 with Betway

With eight games left to play in this season, it appears that AC Milan will win the best of the rest competition in Serie A.

They’re currently second and a staggering 14 points behind the leaders Inter Milan. Milan have nothing more to play for, especially after Roma dumped them out of Europe on Thursday.

Pride and bragging rights are at stake when Milan clash with city rivals Inter on Monday night, hoping to reduce the deficit at the top.

Inter need just four more points to mathematically secure the Scudetto. A victory against Milan would all but confirm them as Serie A champions.

Simone Inzaghi’s men will want to bag the league title as quickly as possible so they can enjoy the rest of what’s left in the season.

Making some corrections

Serie A’s leading goalscorer is far in front in the race for the Golden Boot. Lautaro Martinez has scored 23 league goals this term, accounting for 30% of Inter’s strikes.

He’s netted three times in the last five head-to-heads with Milan and after serving a suspension the last time out, he should be keen to lead the team and the line on Monday.

In the reverse fixture, Martinez bagged two assists but couldn’t get on the scoresheet in their 5-1 win, something he’d want to put right in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez @ 2.40 with Betway

Battle of the best attackers

Inter are the most prolific team in the division with 77 goals this season while Milan are immediately behind with 63 strikes.

Goals should dominate this match, especially since the hosts average 1.73 goals per game at home while Inter score an average of 2.40 goals per away game.

Milan’s last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals on the day, which should hold them in good stead against the champions-elect.

Additionally, the Nerazzurri are on a run of three Serie A games where they’ve scored a minimum of two goals.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: Match result and totals - Inter Milan & over 2.5 goals @ 3.00 with Betway

Dominating the head-to-heads

Of the 32 games that Inzaghi’s troops have played this term, they’ve only lost once. The hosts for this game are more susceptible to losing after suffering five defeats already.

The Rossoneri have drawn 13 games at halftime in the league, going on to lose three from that position.

Inter have been dominating at both halftime and fulltime this season, winning both halves in 20 of their 32 fixtures.

However, since Milan are unbeaten at halftime in their last 24 games at home, they could offer some resistance in the first 45 minutes.

With the Nerazzurri winning five of the last five head-to-heads, there seems to be only one winner emerging from this encounter.