Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates’ title challenge to gain momentum

Explore predictions for the weekend’s Betway Premiership fixture between Magesi FC and Orlando Pirates, including 4.70 odds on the winning margin.

+

What looked like a fairytale season for Magesi FC is quickly unravelling. Former head coach Clinton Larsen resigned on live television recently, leaving the club in dire straits.

It has to be noted that Larsen guided the team to a top-flight trophy in their first PSL season, a fantastic achievement but their league performances left a lot to be desired.

Occupying the basement of the Betway Premiership log, Magesi are looking certain to head back down to the National First Division, especially if they don’t turn things around soon.

They have a chance at doing that in their final league game of the year when they host Orlando Pirates at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers will surely remember that 3-2 defeat in the first round of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup and revenge might be at the top of their agenda.

However, Pirates are also in the driving seat for the league now as they sit three points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, although having played one less game.

With a superior goal difference, Jose Riveiro’s men simply aren’t going away and allowing Sundowns to have their way with the PSL title again.

Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Revenge on the cards

Pirates were the first giant to be slayed by Magesi in the knockout cup and they will surely be hurting from that defeat.

After putting Marumo Gallants to the sword on Christmas Eve, there’s likely more pain in store for the hosts on Sunday.

Magesi only won one of their nine league fixtures this term, and are on a run of six games without a win.

Interim coach, Papi Zothwane has his work cut out for him, especially since his side shares the title of the worst attack in the division with SuperSport United and Richards Bay (4).

With an average of 0.44 goals per game this term, it’s difficult to see anything but a Pirates victory.

Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & no @ 1.81 with Betway.

Fluent in attack

Orlando Pirates certainly sent a message to the rest of the Premier Soccer League after putting eight goals past Marumo Gallants on Christmas Eve.

The Buccaneers possess the most lethal attack in the division having netted 21 goals in nine league fixtures.

At an average of 2.33 goals per game already, the Sea Robbers will likely plunder everything that’s left of Magesi at the weekend.

It must be noted that the visitors have always found the net on the road this season, a worrying factor for the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup champions.

Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Totals - Over 2.5 goals @ 2.33 with Betway.

Back with a bang

Jose Riveiro’s charges demonstrated their ruthlessness during the week. Despite some poor draws in continental action, it appears that Orlando Pirates are back with a bang.

Tshegofatso Mabasa netted a hat-trick against Gallants while the club’s leading goalscorer in the league, Evidence Makgopa, sat out through injury.

It appears that Makgopa should be in contention for this one to help settle the score with Magesi.

Two of Pirates’ eight league wins came by a margin of at least three goals. The visitors have enough motivation to cause damage to Magesi’s survival hopes on Sunday.

Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by 3+ goals @ 4.70 with Betway.