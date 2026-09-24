How to get Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite presents a captivating Middle Eastern clash as UAE champions Shabab Al Ahli host Iranian giants Esteghlal at Rashid Stadium in Dubai. Both iconic clubs carry massive continental ambitions and passionate support across Asia.

GOAL has all the key information on dates, fixture details, and ticket options so you can lock in your seats and experience the match live right now.

When is Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 13:00

Where to buy Shabab Al Ahli vs Esteghlal tickets?

Official match tickets for Shabab Al Ahli home fixtures in the AFC Champions League Elite are primarily made available through the club official portal and authorized primary event platforms. Fans are always advised to check official club outlets first when general admission sales launch.

If tickets are completely sold out on the official primary vendor, secondary ticketing platforms like Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Shabab Al Ahli vs Esteghlal tickets?

Ticket prices for AFC Champions League Elite games vary based on seating location, stadium category, and overall match demand.

On the official ticketing platform, standard entry passes typically start at approximately 30 SAR to 50 SAR for general admission seating.

If official primary allocations sell out, market availability will shift based on fan demand. On secondary platforms such as Grintahub, ticket options start at approximately 100 SAR for regular seating passes.

To secure the cheapest ticket options, act fast once general sales open or check available listings on trusted marketplace platforms before prices increase.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal Form

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14, and they also claimed a 2-0 win over Al-Dhafra earlier in the run. A 1-3 defeat to Al-Jazira represents the low point of that stretch, with the side scoring five goals and conceding four across those five matches.

Esteghlal's last five matches tell a story of solidity rather than flair in domestic play, with three draws and one win in the Persian Gulf Pro League before their continental outing. They beat Paykan 1-0 and drew 0-0 with both Aluminium Arak and Foolad Khuzestan, as well as drawing 1-1 with Persepolis. Their 3-0 win over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14 stands out as the highlight, giving them two wins from their last five and a goals tally of five scored against one conceded.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both matches producing close results. The most recent fixture, played in April 2017, ended 1-1 with Esteghlal as the home side. Earlier that same year, in February 2017, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC won 2-1 at home. Across the two meetings, each side has one win and one draw, with Shabab Al-Ahli holding a slight edge on goals scored.



