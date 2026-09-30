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Bundesliga
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
Deutsche Bank Park
team-logoFC Koeln
Book Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Tickets
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How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Koeln
Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt take on FC Koeln in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Eintracht Frankfurt take on FC Köln on Friday, October 16, 2026 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Both clubs represent traditional football strongholds in Germany, drawing passionate fanbases from Hesse and the North Rhine-Westphalia regions. Recent encounters between the two sides have proven highly competitive, often resulting in tightly contested draws or high-scoring thrillers.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Köln, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Köln kicks off at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 6
Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets?

Buying tickets for an Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Köln Bundesliga match depends on whether you plan to sit with the home fans at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt or in the away section with FC Köln supporters.

1. Official Home Tickets (Eintracht Frankfurt)

  • Club Membership Priority: Eintracht Frankfurt has over 160,000 members, and match tickets are released first to official club members through the official ticket portal. For high-demand games, tickets frequently sell out during this pre-sale phase.
  • Official Resale Platform (Ticketbörse): If the match sells out or general sale is unavailable, the safest official option is the club’s Ticketbörse. Season ticket holders release their unused seats here at standard face-value prices. It is open directly within the official ticket shop, and availability changes constantly leading up to matchday.

2. Official Away Tickets (FC Köln Fans)

  • Away Allocation: If you want to sit in the away section, tickets are distributed directly through FC Köln's official ticket service.
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How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for an Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Köln Bundesliga match at Deutsche Bank Park varies significantly based on whether you purchase them through official club channels or on secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Face-Value Ticket Prices (Primary Sales & Ticketbörse)

When buying directly through Eintracht Frankfurt’s official portal or their official resale service (Ticketbörse), prices strictly adhere to standard category pricing:

  • Standing Area (Stehplatz / Nordwestkurve): Approximately €15 to €20
  • Standard Seating (Category 3–5): Approximately €30 to €60
  • Category 1 & Prime Seating (Main & Opposite Stands): Approximately €65 to €90
  • Youth / Concession Discounts: Concession tickets generally offer a €5 to €15 discount off regular adult prices depending on the seating tier.

2. Secondary Market Ticket Prices

When official allocations sell out, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms StubHub fluctuate based on supply, seat quality, and match demand:

  • Starting Prices: Usually begin around €95 to €100 for basic upper-tier seating or standing areas.
  • Average Ticket Prices: Typically range between €150 and €370 for prime side-view seating.
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Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Form

Eintracht Frankfurt have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, with Can Uzun scoring twice. Earlier in the run, Frankfurt were beaten 7-0 by Brentford in a pre-season friendly and lost 1-4 to Augsburg in the league. Across the five matches, Frankfurt scored 20 goals and conceded 16, a tally that reflects both their attacking output and defensive fragility.

FC Köln have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 at home to Werder Bremen, following a 1-4 league defeat to Stuttgart. Köln's run also includes a 3-2 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim and a 2-1 DFB-Pokal victory at Würzburg. The side scored ten goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

SGE

SGE - Form

STT
W0-11
FCU
D3-3
FCA
L1-4
M05
W1-3
SCF
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
KOE

KOE - Form

WUK
W1-2
TSG
W3-2
VFB
L4-1
SVW
D1-1
HSV
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on 5 April 2026 in the Bundesliga, when Frankfurt and Köln drew 2-2 at Deutsche Bank Park. Before that, Köln won 3-4 at their own ground in November 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, each side has won once, with two draws also recorded — Köln's victories include a 3-0 win in February 2023 and a 2-0 result in February 2024.

Head to Head

Eintracht FrankfurtDrawFC Koeln
1
2
2
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
2
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
3
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
4
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
2
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
0
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
3
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
0
FT
7Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
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Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
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