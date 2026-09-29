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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Hilal
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Fateh FC
Book Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Tickets
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How to get Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al Hilal
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal take on Al Fateh FC in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Hilal take on Al Fateh on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Hilal has historically held the upper hand in recent head-to-head encounters against Al Fateh across both league and cup competitions. The match will be hosted at the modern Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, giving Al Hilal a major boost playing in front of their home supporters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Hilal vs Al Fateh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh takes place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match, you can choose from several primary and secondary options:

1. Official Primary Platforms

  • Official Platforms: Tickets are typically released a couple of weeks before the fixture. You can check the official Saudi Pro League website under the fixture section, or look directly through WeBook platforms, which serve as official ticketing partners.
  • Club Memberships: Al Hilal offers various club membership tiers (ranging from basic options to higher levels) which provide priority ticket purchasing benefits for home matches. However, memberships are not strictly required to purchase single-game tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Al Hilal home matches in the Saudi Pro League generally vary depending on the seating category and demand.

1. Official Primary Platforms

  • Standard general admission tickets typically start from around SAR 50 for upper tier or behind-the-goal sections. Better views along the side stands or main covered areas command higher face values.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from SAR 50 to SAR 200+, while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.
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Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC Form

Al Hilal head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League on September 7. They have scored 11 goals and conceded four during that run, with the 6-0 win over Al-Taawoun their most emphatic performance. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15.

Al Fateh have struggled for consistency, going winless in their last five Saudi Pro League matches with three draws and two defeats. They drew 0-0 with both Al-Taawoun and Al Ittihad before losing 1-2 to Al Diriyah and then 4-2 to Neom SC on September 13. The side has scored just three goals across those five games while conceding seven.

HIL

HIL - Form

AHL
W3-0
ALS
W0-2
NEO
L0-2
ALT
W0-6
ALG
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ALF

ALF - Form

AFS
D1-1
ITT
D0-0
ALT
D0-0
DIR
L1-2
NEO
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Saudi Pro League on March 14, 2026, when Al Hilal won 1-0 away at Al Fateh. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Hilal hold a clear advantage with four wins to Al Fateh's one, having also recorded a 9-0 league win in January 2025 and a 4-1 King Cup victory in November 2025.

Head to Head

Al HilalDrawAl Fateh FC
5
0
0
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
0
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
FT
King Cup
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
4
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
3
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
4
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
9
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
0
FT
20Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

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