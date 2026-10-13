Mauritius Overview

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Beth Mead Georgia Stanway England Women 2025

Who are the Lionesses' all-time top goalscorers?

England's Lionesses have always had great goalscorers. Even before the team was the major contender it is now, winning back-to-back European Championships under Sarina Wiegman and reaching a first Women's World Cup final, they could boast some incredible attacking talent, with Arsenal icon Kelly Smith, widely considered the Lionesses' greatest ever player, a prime example.

Women's footballWorld Cup
Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2025-26

Russo named England Women's Player of the Year for 2025-26

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has been named the England Women's Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season after a spectacular campaign for both club and country. The prolific striker beat out stiff competition from international team-mates Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton to claim the prestigious fan-voted prize for the second time.

A. RussoArsenal Women
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Standings

الدوري السويدي الدرجة الأولى crestالدوري السويدي الدرجة الأولى

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16モンツァ crestモンツァ6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17ジェノア crestジェノア6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
18パルマ crestパルマ6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
19フィオレンティーナ crestフィオレンティーナ6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
20ヴェネツィア crestヴェネツィア6006516-110
L
L
L
L
L
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Betting spotlight

Arsenal vs Lille Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Narrow home win for the Gunners
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