Mauritius Overview

England's Lionesses have always had great goalscorers. Even before the team was the major contender it is now, winning back-to-back European Championships under Sarina Wiegman and reaching a first Women's World Cup final, they could boast some incredible attacking talent, with Arsenal icon Kelly Smith, widely considered the Lionesses' greatest ever player, a prime example.
Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has been named the England Women's Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season after a spectacular campaign for both club and country. The prolific striker beat out stiff competition from international team-mates Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton to claim the prestigious fan-voted prize for the second time.
Lexi Potter has been able to count Keira Walsh as her No.1 fan for a while now and it appears England boss Sarina Wiegman is equally impressed after calling the 20-year-old up to the Lionesses squad for the first time