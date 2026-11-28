The U.S. Women's National Team took care of business against El Salvador in Mansfield, Texas, on Friday night, cruising to an 8-0 win and securing a direct berth at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

It took just nine minutes for the U.S. to open the floodgates, with center back Kennedy Wesley making a late run into the box to put the Americans on the scoreboard. Despite committing six defenders to the back line, El Salvador struggled to contain the USWNT in the box. The U.S. scored six more goals before halftime, with Ashley Sanchez leading the way with a hat trick.

The second half was a quieter affair, but Croix Bethune added an eighth as the Americans continued to dominate, finishing the match with 78 percent possession compared to El Salvador's 22 percent.

Emma Hayes' side can now confidently check World Cup qualification off their list. And while the USWNT's attacking display stole the show, the Americans were equally commanding defensively, not allowing a single shot on target.

GOAL looks at the Winners & Losers from Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield, Texas.