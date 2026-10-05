USWNT Abroad: Sam Coffey wins Arsenal showdown, Phallon Tullis-Joyce stars as injury concerns cloud USWNT's Spain buildup

Phallon Tullis-Joyce is heading to USWNT camp with a clean sheet and plenty of momentum. Not every American in the Women's Super League (WSL) had such a smooth send-off, though. With two matches against world No. 1 Spain on the horizon, the weekend brought both encouraging performances and injury concerns.

For Sam Coffey, Emily Fox, Alyssa Thompson and Tullis-Joyce, it is now time to swap club colors for national team jerseys and hop across the pond to Atlanta. They will have about a week to settle back into Emma Hayes' squad and prepare for two massive tests against Spain.

Naomi Girma will not be joining them. The Chelsea defender was initially named to Hayes' 26-player roster but was replaced after suffering an injury in training. Coffey also prompted concern when she left Manchester City's weekend match with what appeared to be a knock, although she remains on the camp roster.

Tullis-Joyce, meanwhile, delivered the standout performance among the Americans abroad, making eight saves in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Liverpool. It was a timely reminder of what she can bring to the national team. With Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey also in contention, the competition