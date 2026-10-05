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Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd HIC 2-1GOAL

USWNT Abroad: Sam Coffey wins Arsenal showdown, Phallon Tullis-Joyce stars as injury concerns cloud USWNT's Spain buildup

Sam Coffey's Man City beat Emily Fox's Arsenal, Alyssa Thompson shines for Chelsea, Naomi Girma is injured in training and Phallon Tullis-Joyce shuts out Liverpool.

Celia Balf

  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce is heading to USWNT camp with a clean sheet and plenty of momentum. Not every American in the Women's Super League (WSL) had such a smooth send-off, though. With two matches against world No. 1 Spain on the horizon, the weekend brought both encouraging performances and injury concerns.

    For Sam Coffey, Emily Fox, Alyssa Thompson and Tullis-Joyce, it is now time to swap club colors for national team jerseys and hop across the pond to Atlanta. They will have about a week to settle back into Emma Hayes' squad and prepare for two massive tests against Spain.

    Naomi Girma will not be joining them. The Chelsea defender was initially named to Hayes' 26-player roster but was replaced after suffering an injury in training. Coffey also prompted concern when she left Manchester City's weekend match with what appeared to be a knock, although she remains on the camp roster.

    Tullis-Joyce, meanwhile, delivered the standout performance among the Americans abroad, making eight saves in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Liverpool. It was a timely reminder of what she can bring to the national team. With Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey also in contention, the competition

  • Coffey helps City rally past Arsenal

    Manchester City women

    Sam Coffey played in Manchester City's narrow 4-2 victory over Arsenal and USWNT teammate Emily Fox.

    Coffey brought a steady presence to a back-and-forth afternoon, helping Manchester City twice come from behind to beat Arsenal 4-2.

    The USWNT midfielder started and played 70 minutes, completing 95 percent of her passes as City maintained their perfect start to the Women's Super League season.

    Coffey left the match with an apparent ankle issue, adding a concern ahead of USWNT camp, although she remains on the roster for the Spain matches. After missing the June window, she is set to return for two demanding tests against the world's top-ranked team. Her composure on the ball and defensive discipline in midfield could be particularly valuable.

  • Tullis-Joyce steps up

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Tullis-Joyce was outstanding in Manchester United's 1-0 victory against Liverpool.

    Tullis-Joyce had little room for error after Julia Zigiotti Olme gave Manchester United a sixth-minute lead. Liverpool finished with 14 shots and 1.41 expected goals, but the American goalkeeper helped protect that narrow advantage.

    Her standout moment came in the first half, when she denied Cornelia Kapocs and Beata Olsson in quick succession. She later tipped another Olsson effort onto the post, then continued to frustrate Liverpool after the break with stops against Alejandra Bernabe and Marie Höbinger. Those interventions helped turn an early breakthrough into three points.

    The result delivered United's first clean sheet of the season and extended their winning streak to four matches across all competitions. For Tullis-Joyce, it was a demanding afternoon spent protecting a lead that never grew beyond a single goal.

  • Thompson adds a boost

    Alyssa Thompson Chelsea 2025-26 WSL
    Getty

    Alyssa Thompson didn't start in Chelsea's victory over West Ham, but still came on in the second half and added a boost to the attack.

    Thompson continued to make her mark for Chelsea over the weekend, helping the Blues to a 3-0 win over West Ham in the WSL. While she didn’t get on the scoresheet, Thompson was influential in the attack and played a role in Chelsea’s late goals as the Blues pulled away.

    It comes on the heels of her match-winning performance against Arsenal the previous weekend, when her first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory and earned her Chelsea’s 'Star of the Match' award.

    With the USWNT set to face Spain next, her growing role and recent run of form give Hayes another dynamic attacking option as the U.S. prepares for one of its biggest tests of the fall.

  • Another knock for Naomi Girma

    Naomi Girma, Chelsea

    Naomi Girma suffered a knock ahead of Chelsea's match over the weekend, and because of the injury has been ruled out of the USWNT's roster for matches against Spain.

    Girma’s weekend was more about what Chelsea were missing than what she could contribute on the field, as the defender was sidelined after suffering a knock in training.

    Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor said Girma is expected to be unavailable for “maybe a few weeks,” meaning she will miss the upcoming USWNT matches against Spain despite initially being named to the USWNT's 26-player roster.

    Girma’s absence is a significant blow for both Chelsea and the U.S., particularly with Spain providing one of the toughest tests on the international calendar.

    The defender had been working her way back into Chelsea’s plans after a limited start to the season, and her composure, athleticism and ability have yet to be displayed for the Blues. Girma's focus will now be on another recovery stretch, with the hope that she can return to full fitness ahead of the USWNT’s World Cup preparations.