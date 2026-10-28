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Christian Pulisic’s reported new AC Milan contract shows he remains big business: What it means for the Rossoneri, the USMNT and MLS

A reported extension through 2031 would tie Pulisic’s prime to Milan’s rebuild, with implications for the club’s global brand, the USMNT’s next World Cup cycle and MLS’s ambitions.

Ryan Tolmich

  • As Christian Pulisic's AC Milan contract wound down, the noise around his future grew louder. What was next for American soccer's top star? What next for I Rossoneri? Could both sides come together or were they headed towards a goodbye?

    Well, those questions have seemingly been answered. Pulisic isn't going anywhere.

    At least that’s what reports out of Italy suggest. Pulisic is reportedly set to sign a new deal through 2031, extending a contract due to expire next summer by four years. For the 28-year-old, that would mean committing the rest of his prime to Milan. The club would be betting on his best years, and Pulisic would be choosing where to spend them.

    That decision carries weight. With his future seemingly settled, Pulisic can focus on new challenges, while Milan are signaling that he remains central to their rebuild. The implications extend to American soccer, too, at both the club and international levels.

    But what are the big takeaways here? GOAL takes a look at how the big decision impacts all involved...

  • For Pulisic

    Udinese Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Pulisic has found a home at Milan.

    There is one central theme to Pulisic signing a new deal: it means he's happy and at home.

    For the last several years, there have been links with moves abroad, particularly during those big runs of form that had him dominating Serie A. That form has been gone for quite a while now, though, and the truth is that some of those moves may have disappeared as a result.

    However, Milan have continued to stick with him even in the moments where that form has seemed so far and, if reports are to be believed, they're continuing to do that even more by giving him a 25 percent pay raise. Milan believe in Pulisic and, by signing this deal, Pulisic confirms he believes in Milan.

    The big question is what happens with that belief. A player of Pulisic's ability wants to and expects to play in the Champions League, and to call Milan's recent seasons up and down would be an understatement. The club is not in Europe's top continental competition this season and early Serie A results indicate that might be a fight this time around, too. At the very least, Pulisic seems up for that fight to get Milan back to the level everyone expects this club to be at.

    Meanwhile, he remains one of the faces of a global brand - with Milan continuing to use him one of their key faces - and he remains a player in the limelight both at home and abroad. On the road to 2030, Pulisic has some rebuilding to do, as do Milan, which is likely why he chose to stay where he is and get to work.

  • For Milan

    imago-sport-1083600512.jpg
    LaPresse

    Milan would have struggled to replace Pulisic in more ways than one.

    There are obviously two sides to this deal from a Milan perspective: on the field and off of it.

    In terms of the first part, it's easy to see why this makes sense from a soccer perspective. Since his arrival from Chelsea, Pulisic has been one of Milan's best players, racking up 44 goals and 28 assists in that timeframe. No one at the club has combined for more since. That isn't easily replaceable, especially in the modern transfer market, so losing Pulisic and attempting to replace him would likely be a failed, and expensive, endeavor.

    And then there's that off-field. The Pulisic brand took a hit this summer, no doubt, but there's no denying the influence he still has as the most recognizable face in American soccer. That comes with perks, particularly for the club who employs him. It means more jersey sales, more sponsorships and more publicity, which, hopefully, translates to more money to make the team better, too.

    As a result, it would have cost Milan a whole lot replace him, in transfer fees, revenue lost and, most importantly, goal contributions. Things change in soccer, and perhaps Milan do opt to sell him down the line, but, if that happens, it'll be on their terms, not on his as his contract winds down.

  • For the USMNT

    imago-sport-1079073948.jpg
    Icon Sportswire

    Playing at a club like Milan should keep Pulisic ready for the pressures of the USMNT.

    At the very least, this is a signal that Pulisic doesn't plan on going anywhere. He's going to continue to play at a high level, which is good news for the USMNT.

    The outside world is eager to turn pages, but there's no universe where the USMNT is ready to move on from Pulisic, who will be crucial this cycle. Even as new stars arrive, they would all be thrilled to reach the level of Pulisic, who has somehow become almost underrated despite all that he's accomplished. There's a reason he's in this position. He has been, and is, that good.

    At 28, Pulisic is in his prime and it will obviously be interesting to see how he evolves throughout this World Cup cycle. Known for his burst and his ability to weave through defenses, how will his game age? Quite obviously, Serie A has traditionally been a better league to age in than, say, the Premier League or even the Bundesliga, so Pulisic seemingly has a better chance to continue to play at a high level as he continues to refine what his game looks like.

    The fact is that the USMNT will be much better this cycle if Pulisic is at his best. It sets the tone for young stars and raises the team's ceiling and floor. The hope will be that Pulisic staying at Milan will allow that to happen for as long as possible.

  • For MLS

    imago-sport-1077406931.jpg
    NurPhoto

    NYCFC had been linked to Pulisic for some time.

    The rumors were there at one point. Pulisic was linked with NYCFC, where he could have given the club the star power to go with their new stadium in Queens. He would have been a marquee signing, the kind that could spark a new wave of arrivals in New York and across MLS.

    It didn't happen, and it appears it won't happen, at least for quite a while.

    There will likely be some moves that bring USMNT stars to MLS in the coming years, but Pulisic does not look like one of them. That means that MLS will, at the very least, have to wait a while to bring the most famous American soccer player to America's top league. It's a bit of a blow for the league, particularly as it stares down the reality of Lionel Messi's future - which remains uncertain after the season.

    Signing other USMNT stars would be helpful and it would help boost the level and profile of MLS, but Pulisic's arrival would have added another layer to that. However, particularly after this World Cup, it also seemed an impossibility. At the moment, Pulisic needs to strengthen his reputation in the eyes of casual fans, but moving to MLS would have only diminished it. He would be accused of running away from the challenges of Europe, even if those accusations would have been out of hand given what he's accomplished on the other side of the Atlantic.

    So no Pulisic for MLS, then, as the league looks to define what its next phase loos like.