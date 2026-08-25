When Thierry Henry silenced the Bernabeu - How Arsenal's shock win against Real Madrid launched Arsene Wenger's men on to 2006 Champions League final run
The Santiago Bernabeu was built for nights of European grandeur, but on February 21, 2006, it became the stage for one of Arsenal’s most famous Champions League performances.
Arsene Wenger’s side arrived for the first leg of their last-16 tie facing a fearsome Real Madrid squad, and seemingly overwhelming odds.
Two years on from their famous unbeaten Premier League title triumph, the French manager navigated a tough transition period with the departure of several members of the Invincibles squad. To make matters worse, they approached the game amid a defensive injury crisis and inconsistent domestic form.
Yet, with Thierry Henry leading a bold, attack-minded display, Arsenal defied those circumstances to stun the Bernabeu crowd and claim a famous 1-0 victory. The first English team to win at the famous stadium, the result ignited an improbable run to the final. The Londoners soon came within 15 minutes of holding the European crown, only to see their dream crushed by Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona.
This is the story of that famous win in the Spanish capital and its aftermath.
The background
At that point, Arsenal had made little impact in Europe’s premier club competition. After rarely appearing in the European Cup during the 1980s and 1990s, they found greater success in the Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Cup, finishing as runners-up to Galatasaray in 2000. Before their run to the 2006 final, their best Champions League performances had ended in the quarter-finals, against Valencia in 2001 and Claudio Ranieri’s Chelsea in 2004.
Madrid, meanwhile, were the undisputed kings of the competition with nine European Cups under their belt. A squad rife with world famous talent, they were on a six-game winning run in which they scored 18 goals. Arsenal, on the other hand, were stuttering. A 7-0 trouncing of Middlesbrough and a 2-0 win at Birmingham aside, they drew with Bolton and suffered defeats against Everton, West Ham and Liverpool in the weeks building-up to the Spain trip.
The two sides had never gone head-to-head in a competitive fixture before. Now, Arsenal were tasked with succeeding where fellow English sides Manchester United (four times), Derby County, Tottenham and Leeds had all failed as they faced Los Blancos in the Spanish capital.
Madrid had, though, been knocked out of the competition at this stage the previous season by Juventus - it turned out to be the first of six straight last-16 exits for the Spanish giants.
How did the teams look?
Madrid’s famous Galactico era appeared to be on the wane by then, but they still boasted an enviable squad. With Iker Casillas in goal behind the likes of Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Ronaldo and Raul, few gave Arsenal a chance. Sergio Ramos, 19, partnered England international Jonathan Woodgate at centre-back, while Robinho, 22, and Thomas Gravesen also made the starting XI.
Arsenal, who had already won three Premier League titles under Wenger, were certainly no minnows, but conquering Los Blancos in their own stadium was a tough challenge for any team. However, the Gunners’ cause seemed even more hopeless considering the makeshift nature of their back line.
With Sol Campbell struggling for form and fitness throughout the season, including a particularly disastrous display against West Ham weeks before the Madrid showdown, Wenger opted to field Philippe Senderos, just turned 21, at centre-back with Kolo Toure. A month prior, right-back Lauren was ruled out with a serious knee injury, so Emmanuel Eboue was drafted in to make just his fourth start of the season and 10th appearance overall that season. Ashley Cole was out for much of the campaign, too, resulting in central midfielder Mathieu Flamini filling in at left-back – one of eight players Wenger tried in that role over the campaign.
The midfield was a healthy mix of experience and youth, with Freddie Ljungberg and Gilberto Silva appearing alongside 18-year-old Cesc Fabregas, 24-year-old Alexander Hleb - given the nod over Robert Pires - and Jose Antonio Reyes, 22, on the wing. On the bench, 16-year-old Theo Walcott was waiting for his debut.
At the front of it all was Henry. In his seventh season with the London side, the Frenchman had been in tremendous form domestically, scoring 15 goals in 20 games up to that point. In the Champions League, he managed three goals across two games against Sparta Prague but drew blanks against Thun and Ajax as Arsenal finished top of the group with five wins and a draw.
The game
Arsenal’s attacking intent was clear from the off. Within 10 minutes they had three dangerous attacks, all involving Henry.
Madrid surrendered the ball in the middle of the field and it was knocked to the Frenchman, who drove forward before feeding Reyes for the first shot just 90 seconds in, but the winger’s scooped effort was saved by Casillas. Henry then presented Ljungberg with a one-on-one, but Casillas forced him wide and Carlos recovered with a good tackle. Then, Henry got on the end of a dangerous Reyes cross, but his header missed the target.
Madrid’s best chance of the half came when Beckham managed to break ahead of Toure, only for Lehmann to block him.
The definitive breakthrough came early in the second half. Fabregas worked the ball to Henry in the centre circle, and the famous No. 14 handled it from there. He evaded Gravesen, bounced off Alvaro Mejia’s challenge and left Guti on the ground in the middle of Madrid’s half, opening a clear path to goal. By the time Ramos came sliding in, Henry’s left foot had sent it rolling beyond Casillas and into the bottom corner.
Arsenal had rattled Madrid and kept pushing for another. Ljungberg came close, veteran Pires came on and provided some spark with a promising run but couldn't beat Casillas from a tight angle. Madrid had the occasional chance, too, with Lehmann making sure Ramos and Julio Baptista couldn't get it over the line at a set piece.
After 95 minutes, the final whistle went and the Gunners faithful went wild in the Bernabeu stands.
Arsenal get the job done at Highbury
It was a momentous victory for Wenger’s side, but they were only halfway through.
"We were brilliant defensively, but more importantly, we were not scared to play," Henry said after the match. "We have only won one game. We are not there yet, so we have to stay calm and focused. We actually wasted some chances in the first half. In some games recently we have been kicking the ball up front for no reason, but here we played football. We were tremendous at the back - amazing."
Wenger concurred, telling reporters: "We were defending well when we needed to and it was much better than I expected. We were not the favourites, and we had chances to score more goals. The young players played extremely well. One of the keys to the game was to start well. We played with respect, but Real will be at their best at Highbury and we have to try to score more goals there."
As Wenger anticipated, Arsenal had to be more disciplined in the second leg to contain Raul and Ronaldo. Madrid threatened after two minutes when the Brazilian tested Lehmann, then he almost went through on goal 15 minutes later before Gilberto halted the move. Arsenal responded when Reyes struck the crossbar late in the first half, while Toure cut out a daring run from Zidane at the other end.
The second half remained intense as the teams exchanged chances. Henry just missed with a header before Raul saw an effort hit the post and bounce back to him, only for Lehmann to force his second attempt wide. Madrid soon turned up the pressure in a desperate attempt to get a goal but couldn’t get close, even when Casillas came up for a last-minute corner. The hosts held out for the goalless draw and went on to the quarter-finals.
"There was a huge release of emotion at the end of the game," Lehmann said. "This result means so much to us, it will take a little while to sink in. The young players coped extremely well with the pressure and played two outstanding matches."
The Gunners keep firing
Arsenal had withstood a lot of pressure over 180 minutes and overcame a challenge that looked too great for Henry and Co. The first leg was a classy illustration of the power of their attacking style. The second was a display of resilience and determination.
"From that moment something happened," Henry later reflected. "The way we won there, knocking them out, gave us all a great lift."
A 2-0 win at home in the next round against Juventus and another 0-0 draw in the second leg set up a gruelling semi-final against Villarreal, where Toure sealed a narrow home win. Then, with the help of a 90th minute penalty save by Lehmann, a third straight goalless second leg tie sunk the Yellow Submarine in a manner that would have made Wenger’s legendary predecessor, George Graham, proud.
"Even though the games against Villarreal were far more difficult," Henry continued, "beating Madrid, the name, the place, the reputation, it did something in all our minds."
For the first time, Arsenal reached the Champions League final, prompting Wenger to declare: “This completes the work of nine years for me and my staff, and is reward for the confidence Arsenal have placed in me.
"I'm very happy to get to Paris as Arsenal were not expected to be there and now we've finally got to the final. Despite not playing as well as we can, we deserve to be in the final because we have eliminated Juventus, Real Madrid and Villarreal.
"Before the penalty I said to myself that if it is our year, Jens will save it."
Awaiting Wenger’s men at Stade de France was a Barcelona side who had knocked out Chelsea and Benfica before scraping their own 1-0 win against AC Milan, the previous year’s runners-up.
The dream’s disastrous end
Barcelona had just secured a second successive La Liga title and were formidable under Rijkaard. Led in attack by Samuel Eto’o and Ronaldinho, captained by Carles Puyol and balanced by the creativity and steel of Deco, Mark van Bommel and Edmilson in midfield, they possessed the quality to overwhelm any opponent.
It wasn’t through dazzling, gorgeous football that they overpowered Arsenal, though. The English side complained of persistent fouls that went unpunished throughout the game, while they were dealt an early catastrophe when Lehmann brought down Eto’o outside the box. The straight red card for the goalkeeper, who hadn’t conceded a goal in 10 Champions League games, forced Wenger to replace Pires with Manuel Almunia.
Amazingly, it was Arsenal who scored first when Campbell headed past Victor Valdes before half-time. They enjoyed bright spells in the second half, but Barca gradually increased the pressure. Substitute Henrik Larsson teed up Eto’o’s equaliser in the 76th minute – a goal Wenger has since argued was offside and one that, had VAR been in use, would have been ruled out. The goal stood, however, and minutes later Juliano Belletti prodded past Almunia to complete the turnaround.
Arsenal’s often fabulous and occasionally gritty Champions League campaign ended in glorious failure.
For Henry, it was a bitter pill to swallow. He vented his fury at referee Terje Hauge both directly on the field and in his post-match interview.
"I don't want to start any arguments but I don't know if the ref had a Barcelona shirt on or something," he said. "They kicked me all over the place in the first half. I got the ball here and he gave me a yellow card. I don't know if they're not used to the pace of the Premier League or the desire, but I thought that was harsh, I'm sorry. Clear enough maybe for Jens [Lehmann], but I told the ref: 'I'm sorry, if you don't want us to win it, just say it from the start'. Some of the calls in the game were a bit strange."
He later complained: "I would have liked to see a proper ref also. I'm sorry, if you look at the game again, so many times Puyol should have got a yellow card. So many times [Rafael] Marquez came from behind to break my ankles, didn't get a yellow card."
What happened next?
Arsenal’s unexpected journey to the final brought new belief to the post-Invincibles era. With an injection of rising stars in the team, there was hope that Wenger would propel them to great heights once again. However, a major concern immediately after the loss in France was the future of Henry, who was wanted by Barcelona.
"We have many young players in our team. We have a big future as a big team but we need Thierry Henry to achieve that,” Wenger said. “He has such an influence on our side and can help us become a major force in the world."
That promise was never fulfilled. Arsenal went out in the last 16 the following season, and Henry joined Barcelona in the summer of 2007. They reached the Champions League semi-finals only once more during Wenger’s reign. Apart from League Cup final defeats in 2007 and 2011, they did not seriously challenge for another trophy until winning the FA Cup in 2013-14, a competition they lifted twice more under Wenger.
It took Arsenal 20 years to return to that level. Mikel Arteta’s overhaul at the Emirates culminated in the club’s first Premier League title since the Invincibles. In Europe, Arsenal overcame Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Atletico Madrid before suffering a heartbreaking penalty-shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, who retained the Champions League trophy.
Two decades on, Arsenal’s thrilling and unexpected surge through the 2006 Champions League knockout rounds remains one of the club’s most cherished European memories, especially after so many lean years followed. Having matched that run on its 20th anniversary, the Gunners must now ensure that this revival leads to lasting success rather than another prolonged decline.