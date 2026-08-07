Real Madrid's worst nightmare! Rodri transfer snub is a bitter blow for Jose Mourinho & Co. as Barcelona assert their dominance
In what will go down as a transfer hijacking for the ages, Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodri has sensationally chosen a move to Barcelona over a switch to Real Madrid and a return to his home city.
Madrid were thought to hold the edge in the pursuit of the player, believing they would find an agreement after reigniting their long-standing interest following the 30-year-old's exceptional World Cup displays for Spain.
However, after two weeks of silence, Barcelona have pounced, and Rodri is now destined for Camp Nou instead of the Bernabeu for what is likely to be a cut-price fee in light of the fact he is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad. This is a crushing blow to Madrid and their infamously inflated ego.
Golden opportunity
It is not every day that the opportunity arises to land the best defensive midfielder on the planet and one of your country's finest players, and especially not when the conditions are as favourable as they could be in Rodri's case. That's clearly something the two teams on either side of the Clasico divide were acutely aware of.
While they are still holding onto the slim hope that he will sign a new contract, the latest reports suggest Man City are willing to accept as little as £60 million ($81m) to let the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner leave this summer, hamstrung by the fact that one of their prized assets has already entered the final 12 months of his current deal.
The 30-year-old has openly flirted with a return to Spain in recent months, and you can't really blame him for feeling as though he is running out of reasons to hang around in Manchester. Pep Guardiola's seismic exit has brought an era to an end at the Etihad, and - just as was the case for the likes of John Stones and Bernardo Silva - there is an inescapable sense that this would be the natural time for the Spaniard to depart.
At his age, Rodri will feel he still has two or three years left at the highest level, if he can stay fit and use his infinite game intelligence to remain as influential as possible on the pitch.
Barcelona take advantage
It was thought that Real Madrid had been in pole position to complete a transfer, having reignited their long-standing interest in the midfielder following his influential displays in Spain's triumphant World Cup campaign, which earned him the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament.
However, Barcelona entered the conversation earlier this week, and they have already stolen a march on their fierce rivals Madrid, who have neither been unable to agree a fee with City nor personal terms with the player himself so far their in negotiations. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, have held talks with the player and are now in contact with City.
Barca's interest is seemingly motivated by Rodri's unlikely availability and the serious knee injury suffered by his fellow midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who returned from the World Cup with a torn medial collateral ligament and is expected to be out for around four months, while he could still require surgery.
It swiftly emerged that Rodri would prefer a move to Catalonia. According to The Athletic, the project at Camp Nou is attractive to the City star because of his natural fit for Flick's ball-playing, possession-based style of play, and the fact that several of his international team-mates form part of the squad. It's difficult to argue that he isn't cut from the same cloth as iconic Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets, after all.
That stance was soon confirmed by the player's agent. In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Rodri's agent, Pablo Barquero, said: "Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca."
Sensational claims
Predictably, the notoriously fervent Spanish media has been ablaze since the revelation that Rodri wants to join Barcelona over Madrid, with various conflicting narratives emerging within a matter of hours.
Among them, it's been claimed that Los Blancos had an agreement in place with City but attempted to lower the fee at the last minute, causing the whole deal to stall. Elsewhere, it's been said that the player grew tired of waiting for Madrid to make their move and therefore changed his mind, and that Real were only willing to go as high as £34m ($46m).
It's even been alleged that Rodri never actually wanted to join Madrid, but instead used their interest to provoke an offer from Barcelona. Some have reported that he had an identical proposal from the Spanish capital. Perhaps most sensational of all, however, is the suggestion that City and Barca are actually colluding to entice Real into making a higher bid.
Meanwhile, Mourinho has supposedly been left incensed by the snub and failure to get the deal over the line when his side were in pole position, leading to a telephone tirade at chief scout Juni Calafat, who has reportedly told the coach that he will have to make do with his current midfield options.
Bitter blow(C)Getty Images
Wherever the truth lies, though, this is a crushing blow for Real Madrid in their never-ending tussle with their Catalan counterparts, and they will now have to watch arguably the best midfielder on the planet join their arch nemeses for what is likely to be a bargain fee, albeit Barca's initial bid was rejected.
Rodri had made it abundantly clear that he would have joined Madrid. "Would I like to play in Spain again, in La Liga, in Madrid? I would like to return, yes, obviously," he said told reporters in the March international break. Addressing a switch to Real specifically, he added: "You can't turn down one of the world's best clubs." Somehow, though, the capital club has failed to capitalise.
The repercussions of that failure promise to be significant. Rodri could genuinely be the difference between Madrid winning La Liga or finishing second yet again. He would have been transformative as a significant upgrade on Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, but he is now set to become a seismic signing for Barcelona, where he will ominously link up with world-class options like Pedri, De Jong and Gavi.
As he demonstrated at the World Cup and down the years with City, he is a maestro of the highest order who is capable of orchestrating title wins from the base of midfield. The 30-year-old's arrival will go some way to ensuring the Blaugrana claim a third league crown in a row, as well as boosting their hopes of ending their 12-year wait to lift the Champions League.
In a less tangible sense, Rodri's snub is a humbling knock for a club that rarely loses out in the transfer market, and to be beaten by their historic adversaries to such a good value deal will sting even more - especially after the damage done to Madrid's significant ego when they ceded the league title in a feeble Clasico defeat back in May.
As they risk falling further behind their fierce rivals, Real will be kicking themselves for failing to get this transfer over the line.