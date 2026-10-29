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Oakley Cannonier Brits Abroad 1:1GOAL

Oakley Cannonier: Leeds to Hougang and life as a professional footballer in Singapore

In the latest instalment of GOAL’s ‘Brits Abroad’ series, the man that helped to tee up THAT corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold against Barcelona talks going viral as a ball boy, missing a chippy tea and what to do in Singapore

Chris Burton

  • There was a time not all that long ago when British footballers plying their trade abroad were rarer than hen’s teeth. Individual reluctance to leave geographical comfort zones led to collective wings being clipped.

    This is, however, a brave new world, with cultural advancement meaning that no corner of the planet should be considered too far-flung. Flying the nest and enjoying a different way of life is now an experience to be embraced, rather than feared.

    Of course there are challenges - professional and personal hurdles that need to be cleared on the way - but why not embrace those instead of shying away from them? More and more players are adopting that mindset.

    Taking that into account, and as we are forever told that travel broadens the mind, GOAL will be helping to tell the story of some of intrepid explorers that have broken down barriers and found themselves in a position to impart both sporting and holidaying wisdom.

    Next up is Oakley Cannonier, a man who made Champions League headlines without kicking a ball at Liverpool and one that now finds himself in Singapore, playing professional football for Hougang United…

  • Taking inspiration from Torres

    Fernando Torres Liverpool
    Getty

    World Cup-winning Spanish striker Torres captured the imagination of Liverpool supporters

    “I started out playing amateur football for a team called Rothwell. I was just playing there and all of a sudden my dad got a call from Leeds United. When I was nine years old, I signed for Leeds. From there I had Man City and Everton interested but I was a big Liverpool fan so that was why I picked them.

    “I used to love Fernando Torres when he was at Liverpool, with the headband and stuff. I always used to wear my mum's headbands and try copying him. It was Torres really that got me into football, when him and Steven Gerrard were playing together in the mid-2000s. I didn't really have an interest in football until I was about five years old, and then all of a sudden I watched Liverpool playing and I just changed completely. I started wanting to play football all the time. There wasn’t really anyone in my family that got me into it.”

  • Claiming a Champions League assist

    Liverpool Barcelona 2019 Champions League
    Getty

    Cannonier celebrating an epic Champions League comeback from his front row seat at Anfield

    “Before the game against Barcelona, we had a meeting with Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager and he said ‘the boss wants it in as fast as possible’ - because they were 3-0 down in the tie. So that was my mentality, just try to get the ball in as fast as possible. For the goal, the ball bounced back onto the pitch so the Barcelona players thought that was the one they were playing with. But because it was multi-ball, I was able to throw the other one in quickly, Trent crossed it and Divock Origi scored.”

  • Request to go on Piers Morgan show

    Piers Morgan
    Getty

    Early morning phone calls saw Cannonier asked to go on prime time television

    “I went home afterwards and said to my mum, ‘I actually helped Liverpool tonight’, and she laughed at me and was like, ‘yeah, whatever’. Then, five o'clock in the morning, she kept getting loads of messages and Piers Morgan got someone to ring her to try and get me on his show. It took off quickly and then I had all the lads at school saying, ‘well in, lad’. It became something very fast!”

  • Competition from superstar strikers

    Roberto Firmino Liverpool
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    Brazilian forward Firmino was among those providing fierce competition for places

    “I got injured at the wrong time with Liverpool. I had conversations about being in the Champions League squad, being in the Europa League squad. At one stage I was absolutely flying, and that's when I had all of those conversations. Then I tore my hamstring and I was out for four or five months. After that, the club just moves on. That's how mad it is at these massive football clubs.

    “To be honest, at Liverpool, I always thought that I might have to make it somewhere else with the players I had in my position. They had Roberto Firmino and they bought Darwin Nunez at the time for like £80m. Last season they bought Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak. So you always think, ‘do I really have a chance?’ You just try your best and see how far it can get you.”

  • Deciding it was time for a change

    Oakley Cannonier Liverpool
    Getty

    Cannonier mulled over several options when reaching the end of his Liverpool contract

    “I had offers from clubs in England and other clubs in Europe but I wanted to move somewhere completely different and just really concentrate on my football in an environment where it's a bit quieter, instead of loads of noise, so I can just get my head down and play football and enjoy it again - because I wasn't playing at Liverpool. It just gave me the platform to get my head down and work hard in a quiet league, but in a good league as well.”

  • How decision to head for Asia was made

    Oakley Cannonier Liverpool
    Getty

    Height was one of the factors taken into consideration when heading to Singapore

    “The Singapore option came about quite quickly. The club got hold of my agent and were like, ‘we are interested’. I thought it was just a really good opportunity. I'm not the biggest of players either so I thought with my size I'd do really well in Asia. In England now, they all want six foot two, six foot three, big strikers, and I'm only small. I thought ‘let's do it in Asia’, and that's what happened. I've really enjoyed it as well.

    “I went to Singapore when I was at Liverpool. We had a tournament over here but I was too young to really think of moving back. I was open to moving anywhere really. I wasn't ‘England, England, England’, like some players are.”

  • Biggest challenges faced so far

    Oakley Cannonier Hougang United 2026
    Hougang United

    Cannonier has settled quickly in new surroundings that are a long way from home

    “I'd say the biggest challenge has been leaving my family. I haven't really found it that tough, though, I'll be honest. I've been fine, I've settled in. The club have helped me quite a lot on and off the field. It's just not being with your family but even so, my family have been coming over when they can. Obviously, it's far and it's expensive.”

  • Weather tests and language barrier

    Singapore sun weather
    Getty

    The heat in Southeast Asia can take some getting used to

    “The weather in the first few days of training, I was dripping with sweat, like ‘oh my god’. And then when you start playing games, you start getting used to it. I feel like I've acclimatised to it now. Language? The good thing about Singapore is that they're all English speaking over here. So it's not that hard, it's not like I'm going to China where I can't understand anything. They all can speak English so that's another thing that has probably helped.”

  • What is Singapore like as a place to live?

    Marina Bay Singapore
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    Marina Bay Sands is one of the most iconic attractions in Singapore

    “Singapore is really nice, it's always warm. It's just really safe. I can't really say anything bad about it, it's a lovely country. But what I do, I obviously train and go home and just recover. I'm so concentrated on my body and not getting injured and trying to stay fit. I just go home and recover, I don't really go out and do an awful lot, sightseeing and stuff like that. When my family comes, I've done a few activities. We went to a place called Marina Bay, which is really nice. It's like the main attractive tourist spot.”

  • Local people and cuisine

    Fish and chips
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    Cannonier admits to missing some home comforts in the takeaway food department

    “All of the locals are really friendly and welcoming. The boys at football, there's a few Singaporean boys and they're top, really nice guys. I haven't spoken to a lot of Singaporean people but when you're walking around you always get a smile, they never look moody or anything. I think the weather helps as well compared to England!

    “I'm not really into experimenting with food, I'm quite fussy. I like my English foods. I'm missing fish and chips! But there are places you can go that are really nice.”

  • Overcoming doubts on a long-haul flight

    Singapore Airlines
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    The average flight time from the UK to Singapore is 13 hours and 20 minutes

    “There haven’t really been any surreal experiences but I'll be honest, when I was flying over to come here, I was thinking, ‘oh no, what have I done?’ I had that thought for about five minutes, and then it stopped all of a sudden. Since I've been here, I've been absolutely fine.”

  • So much to see and do in Southeast Asia

    Bali general
    Getty

    The idyllic island of Bali and its stunning coastal resorts are not too far away

    “We went to Malaysia for a pre-season game and it was nice. It's a bit different to Singapore. I'd say Singapore feels a lot newer. I think Malaysia's a bit older, like there's wild dogs on the street running around, but there's nothing like that in Singapore. I think a lot cleaner as well. I've not been to Bali yet. My girlfriend keeps going on about it so we might have to go when I get a few days off.”

  • How does the cost of living compare?

    Singapore dollars
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    Everyday essentials in certain parts of Southeast Asia do not come cheap

    “Singapore is expensive. When I went to Malaysia it was very cheap, but Singapore's expensive. It's like London prices, to be honest.”

  • Gym work and gaming fills free time

    Fortnite
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    Online gaming is a good way to keep in touch with friends and family

    “In my apartment, we've got a swimming pool and gym. I go there a lot. I'm not really going out and exploring. I’m just so concentrated on football and staying fit, to be honest. Gaming's a good way to keep in touch with people back home. I play a bit but the time difference is tough. I normally play with my brother and my mate. We play Fortnite a lot, but the time difference is tricky. I haven't really been able to play too much with them but I can play online. GTA as well, I’m definitely going to get that.”

  • How to get the best experience of Singapore

    Gardens by the Bay Singapore
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    Gardens by the Bay boasts the largest glass greenhouse in the world and a spectacular light show

    “I'd go to Marina Bay, that's really nice. And then near that, there's a thing called Gardens by the Bay where they do a big light show - it's a night thing. All the trees have loads of lights on them and they do it for 10, 15 minutes, all different colours. That looks really nice at night time. And another thing, just the weather's nice and how safe it is. Probably the safest country I've ever been to.”

  • It’s a big world - go and see it!

    World map
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    More players in the modern era are prepared to spread their wings

    “I think a lot of players who come through the academies now at big clubs, they all think that you have to do it in Europe. And if you don't do it in Europe, you fail. But I've seen it completely differently, get out of your comfort zone and try something new. That's what I think. If you take that first step, I think you'll be absolutely fine. It's just having the nerve to do it.”

  • What does the future have in store?

    Oakley Cannonier Hougang United 2026
    Hougang United

    Cannonier intends to make the most of his sporting adventure in Asia

    “I don't really know what the future holds. I've got a two-year contract here. Let's just see what happens. I won't turn down Europe or Asia if there are options. I'm going to see what happens and just concentrate on my football.

    “They're mad for football out here as well. They properly love football. Boys like my mates, some of them haven't even got a club. I thought, ‘what are you doing?’ They don't want to come out to Asia because of family and stuff. I don't really understand it, but that's what some boys are like.”

  • LIVABILITY INDEX

    Singapore flag
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    How life in Singapore ranks across five important areas

    Weather: 7/10

    Food: 6/10

    People: 9/10

    Things to do: 9/10

    Cost of living: 5/10

    Total: 36/50

    Access to Oakley was provided courtesy of InterLex Sport.

  • Catch up on the Brits Abroad series

    Nick Swirad Brits Abroad Brunei 16:9
    GOAL

    Read more about the experiences of British players playing abroad via the links below

    Player

    Country

    Livability score

    1

    Nick Swirad

    Brunei

    44/50

    2

    Daniel Adu-Adjei

    Croatia

    40.5/50

    3

    Ademola Ola-Adebomi

    Belgium

    39/50

    4

    Oakley Cannonier

    Singapore

    36/50

    5

    Ayo Obileye

    Finland

    29/50

    6

    Tyler Fredricson

    Switzerland

    29/50