NWSL playoff preview: USWNT stars Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson collide - but can anyone stop reigning champions Gotham?

San Diego has the No. 2 seed, home-field advantage and two regular-season wins over Utah. Now comes the challenge of making those advantages count. The Royals arrive for their first playoff appearance with a breakthrough season already worth celebrating - and enough attacking talent to make the Wave work for a place in the semifinals.
No. 2 San Diego Wave
How they got there: San Diego finished second with 58 points (18-8-4), setting club records for wins and points while securing a home quarterfinal. The Wave also earned their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons, capping the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Bay FC courtesy of Mimi Van Zanten’s winner.
Key player: Trinity Byars
Byars has given San Diego a dangerous presence up front, scoring 11 goals with a combination of speed, clever movement and an ability to get behind defenders.
Utah has already seen how difficult she can be to contain. Byars scored twice and added an assist in the Wave’s 4-2 victory in August, offering a glimpse of how influential she could be in this quarterfinal. San Diego will need that same decisive touch as the stakes rise.
X factor: Kenza Dali
Much of San Diego’s attacking rhythm runs through Dali. The French international led the NWSL with 56 chances created during the regular season, consistently finding ways to give the players ahead of her opportunities.
Against a Utah defense that has struggled in this matchup, her ability to spot a run and deliver the pass could be especially valuable.
Biggest strength: Balance
The Wave have found a balance between attacking ambition and defensive discipline. They scored 45 goals while conceding 31, the third-fewest in the league.
That organization gives their creative players a foundation to work from. San Diego can push forward with purpose while remaining difficult to break down - a useful combination when one mistake can change a playoff game.
Biggest weakness: Attacking consistency
For all their attacking talent, the Wave have not always found a consistent finishing touch. Their 45 goals trailed the totals posted by Kansas City, Portland and Angel City.
San Diego has the players to create opportunities, but making those chances count will be essential. Leaving Utah within reach could give the visitors the encouragement they need.
No. 7 Utah Royals
How they got there: Utah finished seventh with 47 points (14-11-5), earning its first playoff berth since returning to the NWSL in 2024.
The Royals set club records for wins, points, goals and road victories, finishing with 44 goals. After two seasons spent rebuilding, Utah now has a postseason appearance to show for its progress.
Key player: Mina Tanaka
Tanaka led Utah with nine regular-season goals, giving the Royals a dependable threat in front of goal.
Her availability, though, is a major question. The Japanese international missed the final few regular-season matches with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty, although Utah has not ruled her out of the playoffs. Getting their leading scorer back would give the Royals a timely boost against one of the league’s strongest defenses.
X factor: Cloé Lacasse
Lacasse’s return from a significant knee injury has become one of the defining stories of Utah’s season. The Canadian international finished the regular season with eight goals and 10 assists, tying for second in the league in assists.
She gives the Royals both a scoring threat and someone capable of creating the opening for a teammate. In a game where Utah may need to make fewer opportunities go further, that versatility matters.
Biggest strength: Attacking creativity and depth
Utah has several players capable of making something happen. With Tanaka, Lacasse, Cece Delzer and Kiana Palacios among its attacking options, the Royals can find goals through different players and different routes.
Their 44 regular-season goals reflect that variety, although Tanaka’s fitness could affect how many of those options are available.
Biggest weakness: Defensive vulnerability
The Royals conceded 39 regular-season goals, eight more than San Diego. Their defensive record against the Wave is a particular concern: Utah allowed six goals across the teams’ two meetings.
Containing Byars’ runs and limiting Dali’s time to create will be essential. Utah cannot afford to give San Diego the openings it found during the regular season.
Score prediction: San Diego 2-0 Utah
Utah deserves credit for turning its progress into a historic playoff berth. Lacasse gives the Royals a player capable of changing this game, and Tanaka’s potential return would strengthen their chances.
Still, San Diego has already shown why this is a difficult matchup for Utah. The Wave won both regular-season meetings, including August’s 4-2 home victory, when Byars scored twice, and Melanie Barcenas also found the net. With home advantage and a stronger defensive record, San Diego looks well placed to advance.