Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Joe Scally 1-1GOAL

'Joe is dangerous!' - From unwanted to unlikely leading scorer: Scally's fight to save Borussia Monchengladbach and secure his USMNT future

Scally has three goals in seven games for last-place Gladbach. Can he help his club avoid relegation and earn a USMNT recall amid a crowded field of talented right backs?

Ryan Tolmich

  • Just days before the start of the Bundesliga season, Joe Scally was kindly asked to leave.

    Borussia Monchengladbach didn't really see a place for him in their team and, given his contract ends in 2027, they were ready to move on. It would probably be best, club leadership said, if Scally looked elsewhere.

    He didn't, and Gladbach will be thankful that he ignored them. That's because Scally is now playing the best soccer of his career, and that may ultimately be what saves the club by the end of this season.

    Gladbach are floundering at the minute. They sit last in the Bundesliga, which means one of the league's more steady clubs finds itself in real danger. Scally, meanwhile, is one of the few players that has made that danger a little less frightening. Known for his defensive stability, it's Scally who is currently the team's leading scorer with three goals in seven matches. On the one hand, that's an indictment of the team's attacking players, but on the other, it's a sign of the U.S. Men's National Team defender's growth into a more well-rounded player.

    Gladbach will need that before this is done. Just weeks after deeming him surplus to requirements, Scally is one of very few bright spots. He, too, needs this surge. As the USMNT player pool widens, the 23-year-old is caught in between the old guard and the rising stars, leaving him with plenty of points to prove as he fights for his international place.

    Whatever motivation is causing his latest surge is working, though, as Scally looks like a whole new player compared to the version of him most have known.

  • A breakout attacking run

    imago-sport-1084925670.jpg
    Jan Huebner

    Scally is surprisingly Gladbach's leading scorer this season.

    This season is Scally's sixth in the Bundesliga, a big achievement for someone so young. In the first five seasons, he'd never scored ore than twice. There was one goal apiece in each of his first three campaigns than a goalless 2024-25. Last season, there was a massive uptick: two goals.

    Yet few could have predicted how strong Scally would start on the goalscoring front this season, even with that uptick.

    Through just seven Bundesliga games, Scally already has three goals, making him Gladbach's leading scorer through these first few weeks. His first goal came on Sept. 5 against Elversberg. He followed that up with a finish against Koln on Oct. 11. Then, this past weekend, he scored and assisted in a 3-2 win over Stuttgart. It was a pretty one, too: a fantastic backheel that, ultimately, led to Gladbach's first of the Bundesliga season.

    For those who have followed Scally's career, the attacking half of the field has never been his forte. He's long been seen as the steady option, the defensive presence who could help lock down a side of the field. Because of that, there have been times when he's been seen as a third center back or an emergency option in a two-center back pairing. But due to his uncertain standing at the club, there have also been times where he hasn't been used at all.

    That was the viewpoint Gladbach had at the start of the season, as they seemed ready to move on.

    “They will remain fully licensed players; we respect their contracts," Gladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder told Bild when asked about the status of Scally and Florian Neuhaus ahead of this Bundesliga season. "But they both have contracts until 2027 and now, of course, they have to ask themselves: How do I position myself? If I were in their shoes, I would definitely be dissatisfied."

    Just this past weekend, Schroder was asked about Scally again, and he sang a different tune.

    “What’s actually going on with Scally?” Schroder told Bild. “Joe is dangerous now, so hats off to him! This is really amazing, and he can continue like this.”

    Gladbach will, at the very least, be mulling over what to do with Scally now, but there are also bigger concerns for the club as the calendar moves to November.

  • Gladbach's struggles

    VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    The club has had a horrible start to the new season and sits 18th.

    Historically, Borussia Monchengladbach is one of the Bundesliga's most consistent clubs. Only Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Stuttgart have played more top-flight games. If there was a term to describe the club, it would probably be "ever-present".

    That's being threatened now, to put it lightly.

    Through seven games, the club is dead last in the Bundesliga with just three points from seven games. Prior to their recent win over Stuttgart, they'd lost each of their first six matches. And these losses weren't to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund; instead, they were to clubs like Elversberg, Mainz, Koln and Hoffenheim, all clubs that are, at best, traditionally midtable. Making matters worse: entering this past weekend's win, Gladbach had amassed a club-record goals-against tally of negative-20 through those first six games

    It's why the club is in such a perilous position at the moment. It won't get any easier from here, especially with several of the league's heavy-hitters still on the schedule twice.

    The Gladbach panic is one side of it from a Scally perspective. There's also the USMNT angle, which is almost equally as messy.

  • USMNT hopes

    imago-sport-1077920305.jpg
    ZUMA Press Wire

    Given the competition at right back, Scally faces a fight for USMNT minutes.

    Scally was one of many USMNT veterans left out of the team's most recent camp. It was a gathering designed on balance, as Mauricio Pochettino called in some experienced regulars and some totally new faces. So, for those that were left out of that gathering, there's no need to panic, but there is a need to look in the mirror.

    Due to the competition at his position, Scally is among those who will need to take that look and, ultimately, improve his game. The right back position is more crowded than ever, and it'll take more than a few Bundesliga goals to get back into that race.

    Alex Freeman continues to show his limitless potential in La Liga, making him a real contender to start every game. Sergino Dest, meanwhile, is thriving in the Eredivisie and, although he's been used more as a winger, that could change with the influx of attacking talent on the way. Tim Weah is primarily used as a right-wingback on the club level and could be used there for the national team, while Frankie Westfield, the young Union defender, was among the new faces last camp.

    All of that is to say that the position is crowded, and Scally is part of that crowd. So how does he separate himself? In a player pool full of players that are, generally, very different players than he is, how does he show that his style and skill set are the right fit?

    The easy answer is this: by doing what he's been doing. He's always been seen as a defensive option, but the recent goals have shown that Scally is rounding out his game. It's not just the goals, too. He's getting the ball higher up the field and taking more shots than in previous years. He's also drawing plenty of fouls, too.

    Scally will likely never be an attacker on the level of Dest, and he will struggle to go toe-to-toe with Freeman when it comes to creating danger. But if he can add that little bit to his game that makes him more of a two-way threat? That's something that can make all the difference for himself, his club, and his national team.

  • Room to grow

    1. FC Köln v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Things may be changing for the better for a player who is adding to his game.

    Scally already has 173 appearances for Gladbach under his belt. Internationally, he's featured 28 more times while being a part of two World Cup squads. Yet Scally won't turn 24 until December, and he already has a career's worth of experience on his resume.

    He is less than two years older than Freeman and two full years younger than Dest. So, like both of those guys, Scally is still growing. This year has shown that he can do just that.

    The aim, then, is to keep building on what he’s shown. Scally probably won’t keep scoring at this rate, but he can still become a more consistent attacking threat. Can he contribute more in possession and find other ways to create chances? And can he do all of that while continuing to improve defensively?

    If he can, both Gladbach and the USMNT will have reason to take another look at what he can offer. Scally has shown he can score. Now comes the challenge of showing he can contribute in attack even when the goals aren’t coming.