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RB Leipzig fans 1-1GOAL

Enemy of football? Why RB Leipzig fans won't apologize for loving the Bundesliga's corporate villain

Red Bull’s money powered RB Leipzig’s rise and fueled resentment across the Bundesliga. Inside their stadium, though, the passion is harder to dismiss.

Tom Hindle

  • LEIPZIG, Germany -- The banner unfurled by the Hamburg fans before kickoff at Red Bull Arena read:

    Red Bull, Feind des Fußballs.

    Or, in English, Red Bull, enemy of football

    It’s not an uncommon sentiment in the Bundesliga, where rival fans so often tell RB Leipzig supporters - as well as perhaps German football itself - that this team, formed just 17 years ago, are the bad guys. And in a packed Red Bull Arena, where Hamburg saw their side handily beaten 5-0 on Sept. 13, their message came across.

    Yet whether that matters is another question. RB Leipzig have fought this battle for years now, cast as the corporate enemy of football, and character foil to Germany’s more folksy fan-first ideas about the sport. There is a clash there to be sure. But for the fans in the stadium and the club itself? Well, those allegations are irrelevant.

    “Leipzig is a big football club,” a fan told GOAL outside Red Bull Arena in between long drags of a cigarette, “It’s good for the city, because it’s not so big of a place, but we want a big football club. It’s international football. It’s a special industry for the city.”

    The chief complaint is that RasenBallsport Leipzig are new. The club was founded in 2009 by soft drink conglomerate Red Bull, and effectively spent their way from the fifth tier up to the Bundesliga and, by the late 2010s, into the latter stages of the Champions League. That rubs fans across Germany the wrong way. However, the allegation that Leipzig are entirely inauthentic is also inaccurate. Yes, East Germany has struggled, in recent years, to produce top-level talent (just one member of Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad came from the area). But that by no means means this is a place with no footballing history.

    In fact, had it not been for a power struggle between rival clubs that bubbled away for half a century, this place might have had an established giant. Lokomotive Leipzig, a traditionally right-leaning club, has existed, in some iteration, since the late 1800s. In the 1950s, a rival, left-leaning side, BSG Chemie Leipzig, emerged. The two teams were often too busy jostling for city supremacy - or so the story goes - that they forgot to invest in themselves. BSG filed for bankruptcy in 2009, folded in 2011 - but have since re-emerged. A clash between the two teams in the regional cup was referred to as a ‘hooligan summit’ by local papers.

  • Pushing back against football tradition

    Tottenham Hotspur v Lokomotiv Leipzig 1974 UEFA Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
    Hulton Archive

    Lokomotiv Leipzig, one of two other teams in the immediate area, were once a European power.

    Lokomotiv Leipzig’s club shop is tucked away in a narrow side street in the Saxon city from which it hails. The otherwise unambiguous storefront signals little to any outside, would-be customer that suggests it is associated with any sort of professional football team - at least, not with the glitz, glamour, and ostentatious nature of the modern game. It looks old.

    RB Leipzig’s, that of their newer rival, meanwhile, is in the middle of town. Their glistening white home kit and deep red away strip are visible to all passersby. It looks important. It’s in your face. Walk inside, and the music is loud, and everything looks pristine. This is modern football, nicely packaged, shiny, and presented to you for a price.

    It’s also emblematic of the battle that the club is fighting against German football writ large. The sport is less of a game here and more of an expression of fan culture. Ultras often spend large portions of the 90 minutes not caring all that much about the actual game. European fans - especially English ones - respond to the flow of the game.

    Supporters here don’t.

    German football is a forum for protest and, often, political angst. RB Leipzig have committed the crime of pushing back on that. They are not necessarily embedded in tradition or buoyed by virulent fans. Instead, they have leaned into a more fundamental fact: football is a thing that people like - and there’s not really all that much wrong with that.

    Yet simultaneously, that principle is a criticism oft-levied at the club and its fans. In a landscape that values authenticity, in which a sport of scarcity is championed, excess, money, and corporate backing are the antithesis of what this sport is about here.

    The great irony is that every week, an average of 45,045 fans pack into Red Bull Arena. The stadium is a short tram ride from the famous old town hall, built in this once-bustling market town in 1556. They might not have the visual impact of the “Yellow Wall” of Borussia Dortmund, or the noise of ultras groups found up and down the Bundesliga. But that does little to sour the legitimacy of their love for this sport, though. If any stadium elsewhere in Europe put up similar numbers, there might be few complaints as to the commitment of their fans.

    There’s evidence in data here, too. SLC Management’s yearly study tracking the popularity of Bundesliga clubs has routinely had Leipzig in its top five. They finished 3rd in 2023, behind only Bayern and Dortmund. They are fourth in Instagram followers. Merchandising revenue grows every year, not least due to regular drops and an eye for marketing trends (see last year’s glow-in-the-dark third kit for more).

  • From Zentralstadion to Red Bull Arena

    FBL-WC2006-GER-DRAW-LEIPZIG-STADIUM
    AFP

    The usage of Red Bull Arena, then known as the Zentralstadion, for the 2006 World Cup was vital in Leipzig's development.

    It is true, too, that this is generally quite a charming place. Cities across what later became East Germany suffered devastating Allied bombing during World War II, part of the campaign to cripple Nazi Germany’s war effort. The destruction and subsequent rebuilding reshaped much of the region’s urban landscape.

    Leipzig was heavily bombed by the Allied Forces, but much of the older part of the city remained alive. The presence of a University, arts scene, and the church where legendary composer Johann Sebastian Bach wrote and performed makes it a well-rounded place - so did the presence of an international airport less than 20 minutes from the city center.

    But perhaps most pertinent was the presence of a stadium. At its best, the Zentralstadion was a cathedral of European soccer. For years, it served as the premier venue for the East German national team - and was surpassed in reputation only by Berlin’s Olympiastadion, where Jesse Owens won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games. One hundred and ten thousand fans packed the venue for a World Cup Qualifying fixture against Hungary in 1965.

    By the 1990s, Zentralstadion had fallen into disrepair. But it was brought back to life by the city and revitalized as a venue for the 2006 World Cup. Originally, it was hoped that the old stadium could be completely demolished - with a new arena built from scratch. But the local government instead opted to build a smaller arena inside the steep dirt embankment of the previous venue (some of the wooden bleachers still remain sticking out of the grass outside the stadium).

    RB Leipzig bought their naming rights in 2010, rebranded it Red Bull Arena, and expanded the capacity. Suddenly, they had a 45,000-plus seater stadium, and a team on the rise to play in it.

  • 'The old football clubs hate the new constructions'

    RB fans celebrate
    Getty

    The players had much to celebrate after securing a vital win over Hamburg on Sept. 13

    And that’s where the tension comes from. All of this, in effect, is bought. Yet fans counter that there is no other way for it to exist.

    “For us, it’s normal. The old football clubs hate the new constructions. That’s how it is in Germany,” a fan told GOAL.

    And there may be a point there. This is a city that likes its football, while the existing sides had never managed to fully seize a stranglehold on the community. Casting Red Bull as the corporation that stepped up might rub some traditionalists the wrong way, but it is perhaps the most accurate way of characterizing what has happened here.

    Sept. 13, 2026 felt important for Leipzig. It was the third Bundesliga game of the season, and new manager Martin Demichelis was, inexplicably, already under pressure after a rough run of results. In truth, cooler heads needed to prevail. At the time, they were coming off back-to-back losses against first Werder Bremen and then Como in the Champions League.

    And with a gauntlet of Leverkusen, Frankfurt and Bayern around the corner, the club needed a win. Still, fans were outwardly upset, with some calling on the club to make a remarkably early change in the dugout.

    Managing Director Marcel Schafer tried to cool tensions by releasing a statement affirming his support for the coach.

    “After the Bremen loss, it was already clear that we had the feeling that everything is under a question mark here, and this is not a good development for me,” Schafer subsequently explained to reporters.

    A response on the pitch was needed, too. And the Red Bull Arena provided the perfect forum for it. Leipzig put Hamburg to the sword on a rainy Sunday afternoon. Christopher Nkunku, the star player who left at 25 and returned at 28, bagged his first goal after moving back to the place he bolted from.

    Nkunku insisted that he ‘didn't hesitate for one moment’ when it became clear that Leipzig was an option on a season-long loan. And he scored like it, too, an arrowed side-footed finish to turn a convincing win into a rout.

    After finding the back of the net, Nkunku walked over to the fans, pulled a red balloon out of his sock, and blew it up in front of the wall of thousands - a celebration that the supporters had seen time and time again. They chanted his name. Nkunku smiled.

    Following full time, the team had their moment with the fans, a swoop and a shout in front of a collective that follows them so dearly.

    Enemies of football? Perhaps. But they don’t seem to care.