Eusebio, reggae festivals and USL's coolest clubs: How Vermont Green, Portland Hearts of Pine and Rhode Island FC are fueling New England's soccer boom

Duker Bower was born in 1957 in Concord, N.H. An artist and sculptor, his career has largely taken place away from the spotlight, and he spends most of his days in a small town in Vermont, working in an unassuming studio.
However, his impact has been very much felt in the art world thanks to two seminal works. The first is a sculpture of the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, who reached India by sea in 1498. It sits in Angra do Heroísmo, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Portugal’s Azores.
The second - and perhaps more relevant - is a famous statue of Portuguese legend Eusebio, which can be found outside the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, home to Primeira Liga giants Benfica. And, ironically, that sculpture has become an iconic part of American soccer lore.
The original was commissioned by a Portuguese American businessman from the Boston area, who donated it to Benfica in 1992. A second casting was made that same year and was installed at Gillette Stadium in 2006 before moving to Ludlow in 2015. It is now nestled tidily just inside the gates of historic Lusitano Stadium. This tiny pocket of New England, population 21,000, has a slice of European soccer royalty.
And quite right, too. The statue, though a replica of a far more famous model thousands of miles away, is perhaps equally appropriately placed. New England has always been, strangely, a pocket of soccer excellence in the United States. The statue is appropriately symbolic.
It has been earned in a recent surge in both popularity and success. A glut of trendy USL teams, coupled with the emergence of an NWSL brand, tied together by a strong sense of community, makes this corner of the country the model for what small-town soccer can be in America.
“[New England] is a historic part of the country. It's a place that really values its traditions and its culture, and I think it's always been compatible with what it takes to grow a strong and thriving soccer culture,” Patrick Infurna, co-founder of USL League Two’s Vermont Green, told GOAL.