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Crisis at Corinthians: Memphis Depay, Jesse Lingard and what led the fallen Brazilian giants to desperately hire Clarence Seedorf

The Timao have turned to the Dutch icon to lift them out of relegation danger - adding to their lengthy list of questionable sporting decisions

James Westwood

  • Corinthians are one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, boasting 48 major titles, including seven Serie A crowns, one Copa Libertadores and two Club World Cups. Superstars such as a Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano have called the club home at one point or another, and boast an estimated 35 million supporters - making their fanbase larger than the entire population of countries like Australia, Portugal and Greece.

    Known as the 'O Time do Povo' (Club of the People) because of their working class DNA, Corinthians are deeply embedded into Sao Paulo's culture. The Neo Quimica Arena regularly welcomes capacity crowds of 48,000 for Corinthians' home games, and the atmosphere can be spectacular. Unfortunately, though, there has not been much for fans to cheer about in recent years, and they are now in the midst of a full-blown crisis.

    With just seven matches left to play in the 2026 Serie A season, Corinthians are languishing down in 16th, only above the drop zone because they have one more win on their record than 17th-placed Internacional (which is the first tie-breaker in Brazilian football ahead of goal difference). They are in complete free-fall, too, having lost all of their last nine league games.

    Former Brazil interim boss Fernando Diniz was relived of his duties at Corinthians last week, and in a massive surprise, they subsequently turned to Clarence Seedorf as their 20th manager in the last decade. Seedorf is a Dutch football icon and the only player to ever win the Champions League with three different clubs, but his coaching career has not been nearly as successful, and he's been out of the game for seven years.

    It's a desperate move from a club that is close to hitting rock bottom - so how has it come to this?

  • Crippling debts

    FBL-BRAZIL-STADIUM-NEO QUIMICA ARENA
    AFP

    Building a new stadium put Corinthians in a precarious financial position that they are yet to recover from

    The root of Corinthians problems began when the Neo Quimica Arena was constructed for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The stadium cost far more than initially projected, leaving the club with a high-interest financing debt to state bank Caixa Economica Federal and construction company Odebrecht.

    During the administration of club president Andres Sanchez, Corinthians attempted to maintain a star-studded roster that they could no longer afford, and by 2020, their total debt (excluding the stadium) crossed the R$1 billion mark. Payments for transfers, taxes and image rights were routinely delayed, and the structural rot ultimately became impossible to hide on the pitch.

    The threat of relegation loomed heading into the final two months of the 2024 campaign, which led the board to approve the emergency signing of Memphis Depay. The free transfer initially proved to be a masterstroke, as the ex-Atletico Madrid and Manchester United forward delivered seven goals during a miraculous nine-match winning streak that ensured Corinthians' survival.

    However, the massive wage commitments made to bring Depay on board set the stage for a total collapse.

  • Papering over the cracks

    FBL-BRA-CUP-VASCO-CORINTHIANS
    AFP

    Corinthians secured a domestic double in the 2025 season, but the turmoil behind the scenes only increased


    Corinthians also signed Ecuadorian defender Felix Torres in 2024 after striking a R$6.5 million deal with Mexican outfit Santos Laguna. However, they only paid the initial instalment for Torres and missed five consecutive subsequent payments.

    In August 2025, FIFA imposed a transfer ban on Corinthians due to the R$6.1m debt they still owed to Santos Laguna. Two months later, the National Chamber for Dispute Resolution (CNRD) hit Corinthians with a six-month domestic transfer ban for their failure to pay the second instalment of a R$76m collective debt restructuring agreement.

    As if all that wasn't enough cause for serious concern, Augusto Melo was officially impeached and removed as club president, with the process stemming from investigations into irregularities and contract fraud regarding betting company Vai de Bet - Corinthians' former main sponsor. First vice-president Osmar Stabile then assumed leadership of the club on a mandate until the end of 2026.

    Remarkably, though, the team achieved tangible success to counteract the turmoil behind the scenes. Corinthians won the Campeonato Paulista and Copa do Brasil to complete an unlikely domestic double, with Depay and strike partner Yuri Alberto scoring a combined 31 goals across all competitions.

    The happiness was only fleeting for the players, though, because Corinthians still weren't living up to their Timao (Big Team) nickname. They failed to get through Copa Libertadores qualifying rounds, exited the Copa Sudamericana at the group stage and only managed a 13th-placed finish in Serie A.

    After grabbing the winning goal in the Copa do Brasil final against Vasco da Gama, Depay vented his frustration in a bombshell interview with Radio Bandeirantes: "The people in management need to wake up. I know exactly who I'm talking about, and they know exactly who they are. Just leave this club, go mess up somewhere else, because this club needs to grow, this club needs to fight for Libertadores and Brasileirao every year, because the fans deserve it. This club needs structure. And I am here to bring structure, but I need more help."

  • Tensions boiling over

    Corinthians fans
    Getty

    Fans have called for judicial intervention to lift the club out of this rut, and the players have not escaped their wrath

    In January, Corinthians' transfer bans were lifted as they agreed a deal to clear their debt to Santos Laguna and made an advance payment of the third instalment of the agreement reached at the CNRD. But this would turn out to be nothing more than a temporary reprieve.

    The club were forced to repackage R$1.2 billion tax debts with Brazil's National Treasury in February, and negotiated a discount down to $679m, but locked themselves into massive long-term instalments. Between June and July, Corinthians were hit with three transfer bans as punishment for unpaid financial obligations for the transfers of Jose Martinez from Philadelphia Union, Charles from Midtjylland and Talles Magno from New York City FC, and for the delay in paying an R$8m instalment to the CNRD.

    Corinthians were barred from registering any new players for six months and didn't meet their mandatory R$25m sales target for the summer transfer window either. To make matters even worse, internal accounting records leaked to the Brazilian media in September revealed that the club posted a R$278m deficit for the year through July. It has been reported that Corinthians are exploring the possibility of advancing 30% of their 2027 revenues just to keep up with current cash flow demands.

    Suffice it to say, none of this has gone down well with the fans. Mass protests have taken place throughout the year, and the club's largest supporters groups, including the Gaviies da Fiel Torcida, marched directly to the Sao Paulo Prosecutor's office to ask for judicial intervention, with club icon Dinei even showing up for the demonstration.

    The fans are pushing for the appointment of an administrator at Corinthians to combat the repeated mismanagement of the club, with Stabile now under huge pressure in his presidential post. An intense showdown with the players took place at Corinthians' training complex last month, too, with cars and walls vandalised during the invasion.

    A spontaneous protest was also staged outside the Parque Sao Jorge - Corinthians' social headquarters - on Monday, the day after the club's 4-1 derby drubbing away at Palmeiras. A banner reading "Intervencao Ja" (Intervention now) was fixed across the gates as fans also lit flares and sang anti-board chants, prompting the deployment of military police. Tensions are boiling over and, at least for now, a repeat of the 2024 great escape looks extremely unlikely.

  • 'Painful' Depay problem

    Internacional v Corinthians - Brasileirao 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    Depay recently signed a contract extension after a lengthy and controversial negotiation process, but his value on the pitch has plummeted

    It certainly doesn't look like Depay will be the one to provide any inspiration this time around. The 32-year-old has only found the net once so far this term, and his performance levels have dropped off a cliff. It should be noted that Depay was unavailable from April to mid-September due to a combination of a serious hamstring injury and World Cup duty for the Netherlands, but that doesn't excuse how terrible he's played.

    His contract situation has also served as a damaging side-show. In August, Corinthians pulled the plug on a two-year extension for the former Barcelona and Lyon man, and he subsequently accused the club of "unacceptable behaviour" and breaching a verbal agreement. Depay stoked up even more controversy by releasing a music video for his rap song 'Don't Panic', which showed Corinthians' headquarters up in flames.

    Eventually, though, the two parties reached a compromise, and Depay committed his future to the club until 2028. According to ESPN Brasil, Depay agreed to waive R$21m from the R$75m owed to him by the club as part of the renewal, worth a total of R$135m. The remainder of the R$54m debt will be paid in four instalments, with the first one due in January, and any late payments will see the club lose the discount.

    Stabile, who received threats for ending the initial contract negotiations, said to the press: "He [Depay] made a considerable reduction because of the circumstances, because of his desire to stay, and because Corinthians needed to find a way to pay. I believe we can afford this contract."

    The club went through an awful lot of hassle to retain Depay, despite the fact his body has started to fail him and his end product has dried up. It's a decision that is already ageing poorly; he blasted a late penalty over the bar that would have forced a shootout in the second leg of Corinthians' Copa Libertadores' quarter-final tie against Estudiantes, and was completely ineffective in the weekend thrashing by Palmeiras, losing possession 18 times while failing to muster a single shot on target.

    Beloved former Corinthians striker Neto covered the game on his radio channel Radio Craque Neto, and delivered a scathing assessment of the Dutchman: "For me, the worst player once again, and he will continue to be, is Memphis Depay. It's unbelievable what this guy is doing to Corinthians, it's painful."

  • Ill-equipped

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    AFP

    Seedorf doesn't have the coaching resume to inspire confidence in an immediate turnaround in fortunes for Corinthians

    Neto also expressed his belief that Depay personally selected Seedorf to take the managerial reins at Corinthians. "It makes you want to cry seeing the power this guy has," he added. "He set fire to Parque Sao Jorge, they signed Seedorf, who is Dutch, and we're going through this embarrassment.

    "Why didn't they put Memphis in for an interview after the game? Why is it always Hugo [Souza]? Why is it always the youngsters? Why not Memphis? Oh, but he goes to the community, he got his hair done, he got his braids, and now he's hiring a coach. He hired him along with a company whose name I don't even know, by the way, they're going to ruin Corinthians, he hired Seedorf.

    "You believed in this guy [Depay], when he played well he did no more than his duty. You fawned over him, and you continue to fawn over him. The biggest culprit for what's happening, in my opinion, is Memphis." Even if there is no truth to that accusation, it's fair to say that Seedorf's arrival on a contract until the end of 2027 makes very little sense.

    Seedorf was sacked by Cameroon after less than a year in charge in July 2019 after overseeing their last-16 exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, suffered the indignity of relegation from La Liga with Deportivo la Coruna in May 2018 after overseeing only two wins from 15 games in charge, and lasted only five months at the helm of Chinese club Shenzhen FC between July and December 2016.

    He also endured a forgettable four-month spell in the AC Milan dugout in the second half of the 2013-14 season, reportedly falling out with several senior figures in the squad en route to an eighth-placed Serie A finish. Corinthians reportedly made contact with several more experienced coaches, including their former manager Ramon Diaz, and ex-Ecuador boss Sebastian Beccacece, but were rejected by both men, and rashly pivoted towards Seedorf.

    On paper, he looks ill-equipped for a relegation battle, and it will be a huge challenge, particularly given how long Seedorf has been away from the touchline, but he did spend the final two years of his playing career in Brazil with Botafogo and speaks fluent Portuguese.

    There is hope that his legendary stature will lift the squad, too, as Corinthians executive Marcelo Paz has told Globo Esporte: "A name like Seedorf's transcends. We identified that he is a leader, a winner. It is important for us to count on someone who has the desire; he wanted it. I believe he has the credentials."

  • Devoid of identity

    Corinthians v Chapecoense - Brasileirao 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    The players are stuck in a rut and have no reason to give more energy amid awful treatment from the powers that be


    The mood in the dressing room that Seedorf is walking into could hardly be lower, though. Player salaries have been unpaid or significantly delayed for months, naturally causing motivation levels to plummet.

    Former Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Paulista felt compelled to speak out after the Palmeiras game, and fought back tears while describing how the situation is impacting the entire squad. "I gave up a lot to live a dream, and now I’m living a nightmare," he said. "If anyone from the board wants to talk to me and say I said something stupid, I’ll come back and say it again.

    "We need protection. We need to get our salaries paid, to keep our employees paid. I’m suffering a lot, truly. Many times I try to give my best on the field, and sometimes it doesn’t happen, things from outside are affecting me too much. From the board, from the presidency, it’s affecting the players a lot. I try to convey to them (my team-mates) that we have to focus only on football. All of this will pass. I hope Corinthians can sort everything out."

    Seedorf has vowed to "give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory", but why would any of the club's stars fight for a board that has let them down so badly? Spare a thought for Jesse Lingard, too, who surely wouldn't have joined Corinthians in March had he truly understood the club's malaise.

    It would appear that Lingard was sold a dream, and not just by club officials. "I came here to win trophies. He [Depay] told me that it's the biggest club in Brazil and described the fans, their passion. And that was definitely a deciding factor in my decision to accept," the Englishman said at his unveiling, having played with Depay at Manchester United for two seasons between 2015 and 2017.

    The reality is, Lingard joined another fallen footballing giant. That fact that Corinthians targeted the 33-year-old in the first place is extra proof of that, as he'd just spent the best part of two years in South Korea with FC Seoul.

    Lingard hasn't done anything of note at the top level since at least 2022, and, unsurprisingly, he's fallen well short of expectations at the Neo Quimica Arena. Restricted to only 11 starts in all competitions so far, Lingard has just three goal involvements to his name, the last of which came in May.

    Corinthians wasted more money on a big name instead of scouting for more suitable free agents, with Lingard's struggles mirroring a team that is completely devoid of identity. Seedorf could hardly have picked a more daunting project for his return to football.

    If he cannot turn things around, not only will Seedorf's coaching reputation be in tatters again, but Corinthians could be left in limbo for some time. In the event that they do fall into the second tier, bouncing straight back up would be near impossible with the resulting TV and sponsorship revenue losses, while they'd have to sell their best players just to keep the lights on.

    Never has the club's future looked so bleak. Only a miracle can save them now.