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UCL Rondo 1-1GOAL

Champions League Rondo: Are PSG in trouble after injury crisis? Is it time for Michael Carrick to leave Manchester United? And are Real Madrid contenders?

An important week of action in the Champions League might have seen the power balance in the competition shift drastically.

Tom Hindle, Ryan Tolmich and Alex Labidou

  • A picture is forming. The merits of the Champions League's league phase can, and will, be argued from now until the end of footballing time. There are too many games. The big fixtures between continental giants are forced and don't really mean all that much. The new format is no better than the old one.

    All of these things are varying degrees of true. But after three games, we certainly have a sense of who's decent and who isn't. PSG seemed presumptive favorites for the competition. However, their credentials now have to be called into question after they lost two big attacking players to injury. Real Madrid are winning games, but rarely look particularly convincing. And what to make of Man City, who are a juggernaut, but might not even be allowed in this competition in a few months?

    It's all compelling, and the good news is there are plenty of games to come. GOAL writers look at what's happened, what is happening, and what's next in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Is it time for Michael Carrick to go?

    Michael Carrick
    (C)Getty Images

    There have been calls for Carrick to leave after a loss to Como

    Tom Hindle: Nah - if only because where do Man United go next? There's one obvious answer, and that's Antonio Conte. Not sure how much you know about Conte, but he tends to do this thing where he arrives, wins something, makes enemies everywhere, and then leaves the club in an absolute dumpster fire. Want to make United worse long term? There's your formula. Nope, the problems here are deeper. United need a rebuild throughout. The squad is (mostly) too old. The structure is a mess. Everyone likes to have a go at the owners for being bad, but what about the people in decision-making positions, who spend the ample money that the (supposedly bad) owners give them?

    Ryan Tolmich: Probably, but that doesn't mean things will get any better. It's hard to fathom why any top coach would actively want this job given how toxic it's all gotten. Coaches like Ruben Amorim don't get enough time to see things out. Coaches like Carrick are turned on rapidly even after overachieving just last season. It's all a big mess, but Carrick also doesn't look like the coach to lead Manchester United out of it, which means he's also likely the latest coach to become a victim of that mess.

    Alex Labidou: This might be unpopular, but the answer is no. Yes, Carrick has been thrown into the fire and, at times, looks out of his depth. But stop me if this sounds familiar: another manager takes over at United, struggles and becomes the face of problems that run much deeper.

    From David Moyes to Jose Mourinho to Ruben Amorim, no manager has been spared United’s toxicity. This is a club where the rot extends well beyond the decay at Old Trafford.

    And here’s a factor that gets overlooked. The Premier League might not want to hear it, especially with Manchester City’s financial case hanging over the league, but United - the league’s biggest brand - have never seemed to recover psychologically from their neighbors’ rise. The proximity, the relentless success, the constant comparisons - all of it has created pressure United haven’t been able to handle.

    United have made plenty of their own mistakes, but City are living in their heads. It might take a massive points deduction to loosen that psychological grip. Not convinced sacking another manager will.

  • How bad is Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's knee injury for PSG's Champions League hopes?

    흐비차 크바라츠헬리아 (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia)
    Getty Images

    PSG have remained injury free for a few years, but will have to adjust after losing one of their best players

    TH: Is there a bit of cosmic justice here? Kvaratskhelia is a truly wonderful footballer, and if he played at the World Cup, you could make a very compelling case for the Ballon d'Or. Knee injuries are horrible and should not be wished on anyone. However, it does feel like PSG have gotten away with it a bit by benching their best guys in domestic football and then gearing up for the Champions League. Now, Luis Enrique will have to confront the same reality as every other manager of a big club: your stars need to be looked after and also play more than 2,500 minutes per season. This will be a real test.

    RT: Pretty bad. There are few players in the world at his level, and despite all their obvious talent, that's tough to replace. The combination of his injury and the exit of Bradley Barcola has changed the chemistry on the wings so while there's plenty of firepower in the team, PSG will look different now. Can a trio of Dembele-Doué-Torres win a Champions League? Of course, but it'll be much harder than it was before Kvaratskhelia went down.

    AL: It’s brutal. If there’s one thing that could derail PSG, it’s injuries. If it were just Kvaratskhelia, that would be one thing. But there’s Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos, too. Kvaratskhelia, like Dembele, is a player of Ballon d’Or quality. You don’t simply replace that, especially when other key players are sidelined.

    PSG’s depth - and, let’s get real, their money - should help deliver another Ligue 1 title. But another Champions League might be too tall an order.

  • Are Real Madrid starting to figure things out after their Leipzig win?

    Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3
    Getty Images Sport

    Madrid battered RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening - but will it signal a turnaround?

    TH: It feels like a very Madrid-y false dawn. There's nothing wrong, of course, with winning 4-1 against a good opponent. Madrid played some great stuff. Yan Diomande scored a truly wonderful goal. But Madrid get a few of these Galactico wins every year, where world-class players do world-class things, and they come away with three points. Are they structurally any better? Nah. And if only there was a game this weekend that will test that...

    RT: It's a start, but this needs to be a sustained thing. Madrid need a few weeks with no drama, no chaos and, most importantly, a bunch of wins to really confirm that they are a contender. That said, that often happens in the spring, not the fall, which is why they win this thing so often. Because of that, you can't pencil them in as favorites, but you'd be silly to write them off, too.

    AL: Not yet, but this was an encouraging win, to say the least. There’s also a bigger question brewing - turn away, France fans: is Diomande starting to steal Kylian Mbappe’s spotlight, just as Mbappe did when Neymar expected PSG to be his club?

    On recent form, it’s at least a conversation worth having.

  • Which English team is most likely to win?

    Manchester City v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3
    Getty Images Sport

    Man City have found form on all fronts despite the off-field drama around the club

    TH: Man City, who look absolutely terrifying at the moment. It will be interesting to see if they are allowed to play in this thing come June. Talk is, they will face a hefty points deduction and almost certain relegation from the Premier League. But remember, they already successfully beat a UEFA case a few years back. What does that mean for their Champions League spot? There is a real possibility that City win this thing and are playing in the UCL, with UCL revenues, while also trying to do it on a cold rainy night against Middlesbrough.

    RT: It would be Manchester City, but the dark cloud looming over them is only going to get worse from here, and winning the Champions League is hard even without a dark cloud. That, essentially, means it's between Liverpool and Arsenal. The former has done well in the Champions League, but has been wildly flawed at home. As a result, it's probably Arsenal, almost by default.

    AL: None of them.

  • What has been the best match of the league phase so far?

    FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSG
    AFP

    City's 4-2 loss to PSG was one of the more captivating fixtures of the league phase

    TH: Man City-PSG, if only for the drama. That was the sportswashing derby, remember, and came soon after City's guilty verdict dropped. The backdrop for the fixture, then, was incredible. And the football? Wow. PSG won it 4-2, but could have lost 5-3. It was the Champions League at its chaotic best.

    RT: It's one of the two recent PSG wins, not because of the excitement but because of the craftsmanship. PSG stared down both Manchester City and Barcelona and put four past them both, solidifying their place as the dominant force in this competition. We'll go with the Barca game, due to the hype, the goals, and the fact that PSG effectively played shorthanded following Kvaratskhelia's injury.

    AL: It has to be PSG vs. Barcelona - even with PSG losing key players along the way. It brought together arguably the competition’s two favorites and lived up to the hype.

    Yes, the league phase has taken some of the jeopardy out of the competition. But games like this - and Arsenal vs. Bayern - show there’s still plenty of fun to be had before the knockouts.