Americans Abroad: USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie could collide while Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi and PSV look to continue strong start

The European seasons are well and truly underway, and several of the U.S. Men's National Team's top stars are already on a roll. Others, meanwhile, are getting off to something of a delayed start that could, if all goes well, really get rolling this weekend.

Big games are being held all over Europe, with several pitting Americans vs. Americans in some of the world's top leagues. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie could potentially face each other, if injuries allow, when Juventus and AC Milan play this weekend. That could be must-watch for American fans, or it could be disappointing if neither is cleared in time to face off in one of Serie A's biggest games.

You won't need to worry about seeing Americans in other places this weekend, as it's virtually guaranteed you'll see multiple for Middlesbrough and PSV. You could see a few more in Crystal Palace's match against Fulham, too, as both sides look to put an end to some early-season struggles.

Without further ado, here’s what to watch as GOAL previews the main storylines involving Americans abroad this weekend.