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American Abroad 1-1GOAL

Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna’s resurgence continues against PSG, Christian Pulisic takes a step forward at AC Milan, but alarm bells ring for Weston McKennie and Juventus

Christian Pulisic is starting to find a bit of attacking rhythm, but Weston McKennie's Juventus are struggling.

Tom Hindle

  • It's an interesting one for Americans in Europe. U.S. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that there's a new dawn in the national team picture. It really doesn't matter where you play your soccer. If you're good enough, the Argentine will likely give you a chance. That's good for, say, the Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan. But for Christian Pulisic, who is still recovering from injury? Less promising.

    The good news, though, is that it does foster a sense of competition. Want athletes to get very good, very quickly? Make them compete for something. And that's (sort of) what's happening. Pulisic is finding a bit of rhythm. Gio Reyna is on fire at Strasbourg.

    Of course, it's not excellent for everyone. Weston McKennie looks limited, not platformed, by Juventus. Malik Tillman still hasn't proved that he was ready for a Bundesliga return. It's the duality of this thing that stands out. Either way, it was an intriguing week for Americans in Europe. GOAL runs through it all...

  • Gio Reyna finds his groove

    FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-PSG
    AFP

    Reyna scored Strasbourg's only goal in a 3-1 loss to PSG.

    Reyna's Strasbourg move made some sense. But it wasn't supposed to be this good. Borussia Mönchengladbach proved a strange destination for the American last year, and a glut of managerial changes, injury, and poor performances saw him, in effect, phased out before he could ever truly make an impact.

    And so swooped in Strasbourg, mid-table in the far slower French league which, in theory, would demand far less running out of the maverick American. Seemed a tidy fit. And it has proved to be so far. Two goals and zero assists hardly jump off the page. But there are some fundamentally good things happening here. The first is that Reyna is racking up minutes without getting injured. He has managed 90 minutes only once, but he has also started all but one Ligue 1 game.



    On Saturday, Reyna flashed some of his old quality. His opening goal against PSG was the result of a combination of all the right stuff. Reyna made the right run, the correct turn, and put his shot where it should have gone. Sure, he was helped by the tiniest of deflections, but it was a nicely worked thing. The only issue? PSG are PSG, and they are much better than everyone else in this division. They turned it on in the last 20 minutes or so, and ran out 3-1 winners. Still, we will always have that opener.

  • Christian Pulisic's Milan pick up three points

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    IPA Sport

    Pulisic was unfortunate to have a goal ruled out against Atalanta.

    You probably haven't noticed that Milan are undefeated. They're fourth in Serie A. They're not really scoring loads of goals. They have drawn three games. But dive a bit more into the stats, and things are good. Their three draws - Juventus, Lazio away, Sassuolo away - aren't the worst results in the world, especially for a team still figuring itself out. Going undefeated in seven isn't easy, either.

    To say that Christian Pulisic has been a key architect in the effort would be a lie. He hasn't been perfect. But there are some real mitigating factors here. Ruben Amorim is a 3-4-2-1 loyalist. It's a system that requires a high level of tactical understanding. Pulisic suffered an injury at the World Cup, and therefore missed some of the tactical and fitness stuff that the hard-running, high-octane coach demands out of his men.

    So, performances like that of Sunday morning therefore look particularly valuable. Pulisic was a pressing, clever, tricky presence throughout. He had a goal disallowed for a painstakingly tight offside after making a smart dart into the box. Managing 75 minutes, too - his second-highest tally of the season - is something of an achievement. A Milan win was merely the cherry on top.

  • Weston McKennie's Juve struggle again

    Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    McKennie was full of industry but lacking in quality as Juventus lost to Lazio, 3-0

    Where to start with Juventus?

    OK, Luciano Spalletti is unrecognizable from the coach who had Napoli playing such delightful soccer in 2022-23. At Juve, he has fallen into the same trap as so many before him: turgid, slow, risk-averse football. That is baffling for three reasons. First, he has abandoned the approach that made him so good. Second, he is serving up exactly the football Juve want to leave behind. And third, most frustratingly, he has a squad with the flair and industry to make his front-foot style work.

    Weston McKennie, in many ways, is the perfect Spalletti player. Yes, he has been lauded for his versatility. But fundamentally, he is a hardworking, tactically smart footballer with a bag of tricks. Let McKennie express himself a bit, and you've got a real platform to work with. But against Lazio, in a fixture of real magnitude, Spalletti played it far too safe. McKennie started as a No.10, and seemed to be there, mostly, to keep things tidy. He passed the ball a lot. He won his tackles. But he also didn't complete a single dribble. Juve, as a whole, managed just five. This is an immensely talented team being stifled.

    And even if Juve won the xG battle, they were nowhere near expressive enough and simply ran out of ideas. They managed just two shots on target - both of which came from outside the box. A 3-0 loss is no more than they deserved. If this keeps up, could a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte be on the cards?

  • Moments you might have missed

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    Pro Sports Images

    Fulham got their first win of the season with Antonee Robinson playing a key part.

    + Yunus Musah started for Milan, and turned in an efficient 75 minutes in central midfield in their 3-2 win over Atalanta

    + Malik Tillman came off the bench and managed just 12 touches in Leverkusen's 2-1 victory against Freiburg

    + Mathis Albert showed promise off the bench, but failed to make a material impact in Dortmund's scoreless draw with Union Berlin

    + Cole Campbell missed Elversberg's 4-3 win over Augsburg due to injury

    + Joe Scally started and played all 90 in Gladbach's loss to Hoffenheim

    + Folarin Balogun managed 24 minutes off the bench in Monaco's 1-0 loss to Lorient. He is yet to start a game this season.

    + PSV suffered a rare loss, but Sergino Dest played all 90 minutes in their 2-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag. Ricardo Pepi remains injured.

    + It was a rough one for Chris Richards, who was part of a Crystal Palace side that lost 5-0 to Brighton

    + Antonee Robinson enjoyed a more successful afternoon, turning in a solid 90 in Fulham's 1-0 win over Hull