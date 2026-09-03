Alexia Putellas, Mary Earps and the London City Lionesses are ready to shake up the WSL - even if Champions League qualification may prove impossible
Sitting in the interview room at London City Lionesses’ pre-season media day, it was easy to forget that this club was playing second-tier football in May of last year. Be it two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, England icon Mary Earps or four-time Champions League winner Mapi Leon, there was star power aplenty manoeuvring around the area, looking for their stations and the journalists that were waiting to speak to them. This was a team that finished sixth in the Women’s Super League last term; it’s fair to say the ambition is for something much bigger this season.
Fuelled by the financial might of billionaire owner Michele Kang, London City made a splash a year ago, ahead of their first WSL season, when they added France international Grace Geyoro for a world-record fee as one of no fewer than 15 summer signings. Further headlines were grabbed in January when Delphine Cascarino, a nominee for the NWSL’s Most Valuable Player award at the end of 2025, arrived at the club, who then sat seventh in the WSL.
This summer, though, has been on another level. “I think for so long, there's been a mission and an ambition on the table,” Alanna Kennedy, one of those 15 summer signings in 2025, told GOAL. “From when I signed last season, the wheels were in motion and I think this summer was a real pivotal moment to see how far we could push those boundaries. It's been amazing to see the investment from the club and the ambition be put into action.”
But this is not fantasy football. This is the real world and, so often, across sports, assembling what looks like a super team on paper, especially so quickly, doesn’t quite work. Will London City Lionesses fare better? And, if they do, if they can break into those European places at the top of the WSL table, then comes the elephant in the room: Will they actually be allowed to play in the Champions League?
Turnover galore
When London City hung on for a point at Birmingham City in May of last year, surviving a late comeback from their fellow promotion hunters in a title-deciding clash, it propelled this small, independent club into the WSL for the first time, putting them amongst giants like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.
Nothing illustrates the turnover that has happened since quite like the fact that there are just eight players in the current squad who were celebrating that achievement some 16 months ago. Two of those are goalkeepers Sophia Poor and Sophie Hillyerd, who have just one appearance between them for the club, while Saki Kumagai only came in midway through that campaign.
If there are holes to poke in the theory that London City can be a serious threat at the top of the WSL this season, this is certainly one of the biggest.
'More seamless' summer
However, this year, despite a rather busy summer of eight signings and 10 departures, there is a much more settled nature to the team. Indeed, it’s been almost tranquil in comparison to last summer, despite the arrivals of players like Putellas and Earps creating much more excitement and attention than London City have ever had.
A frantic end to the 2025 summer transfer window meant some of those 15 new signings had quite chaotic introductions to the club, be it Kennedy and Katie Zelem, who arrived just before the first game of the season, or Geyoro, who missed that match entirely. This time around, players have arrived much earlier, with every incoming announced before the end of July. Last year, there were seven new faces added in August and September.
“I think we're all better from our experience last year and able to help the new players adapt better now,” Kennedy said when GOAL asked about the turnover. “Hopefully it makes it a little bit more seamless.”
Implementing new ideas
That’s been particularly useful for Eder Maestre, who was appointed head coach at the halfway point of the 2025-26 season, after London City opted to wave goodbye to promotion-winning boss Jocelyn Precheur. Maestre brought a notable change in style with him, giving those at the club yet another thing to adapt to. Such changes are always “a little bit disruptive”, as Kennedy herself conceded. But this summer, Maestre has had the chance to really implement his ideas, in a much longer timeframe than the WSL’s winter break.
“Everyone's familiar with what he's expecting from us, with his philosophy and our playing style,” Kennedy said. “I think we're in a good spot in terms of the cohesion and being able to have some time, real time, together to hopefully do something special.”
Danielle van de Donk, one of London City’s vice-captains, agrees. “It’s been very clear,” she said this week of Maestre’s ideas. “We've had loads of meetings and training sessions, we already had some very good games, and I think it's all coming together very nicely.”
Star power
That all said, the primary reason there is a belief that London City can do something special this season is because of the star power that is now scattered throughout this squad.
Putellas is a two-time Ballon d’Or winner and, after helping to fire Barca to a fourth Champions League title earlier this year, could pick up a third Golden Ball in a few weeks’ time; Kadidiatou Diani and Cascarino are two of the best wide players on the planet, able to provide both a creative and goal-scoring threat from either side; Geyoro had a tough first season at the club but is far too good not to bounce back; Leon is a world-class centre-back, perhaps even the very best in the sport; and while Earps might not be the elite shot-stopper she was a couple of years ago, she should still provide an upgrade in between the sticks.
That’s before mentioning lesser-known talents, too, like Nicole Anyomi, who returned 19 direct goal contributions in the Bundesliga last term, or Freya Godfrey, who was a constant in Sarina Wiegman’s England squads during a breakthrough 2025-26 season.
It all means Maestre has good depth at his disposal, which will offer strong cover for injuries, allow him to turn to genuine game-changers on the bench and potentially provide the platform for a deep cup run alongside WSL progress. There are perhaps questions about the depth in the wide areas, but even then there are players versatile enough to move out there if necessary.
“Obviously, we know it's going to be very difficult because it's not only about having these talented players. You need to create something bigger that is an identity, a working culture,” Maestre said this week. “But having the players that we have, if we can have all of them aligned with the same purpose, on the same page, and we can create this kind of winning mentality, I think we are going to push against the best teams in the competition, for sure.”
Elephant in the room
If London City can do that and they can break the stronghold that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have had on those top three places, something only Manchester United have done in the last 11 WSL seasons, there is whole new question to be asked: Will the club be allowed to compete in the Women’s Champions League?
That’s because, as well as London City, Kang is the majority owner of Lyon, the eight-time European champions, and UEFA rules state that: "No individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition."
OL routinely win the French league and will be a sure bet to feature in the 2027-28 Women’s Champions League. If London City also qualify, though, UEFA has been steadfast in saying that “no exceptions” will be made. Those were the words of Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s head of women’s football, back in May. "Why would we want to preserve the sporting integrity of men's football, but not of women's football? It's out of the question," she said.
Asked about his understanding of the situation this week, Maestre had nothing to add. “The things that can happen [if Champions League qualification is achieved] are not up to me,” he said.
WSL's most intriguing team
For Maestre and for his players, the focus is on the pitch and on propelling London City to new heights. Asked what the message has been inside the building, while so much hype has been growing outside of it, Kennedy replied: “We're just focused on the details, how we can be a good team, how we can understand what Eder wants from us and the relationships on the field and off the field. That's kind of where we're at the moment, just building that.
“I think if I look at where we are now versus last season, I think we're in a better spot to have a better start to the season,” she added, asked about aims. “I think that would be a goal of ours, to get off to a good start in the season and build from those performances.”
Realistically, until London City step out on the pitch, as they will do on Friday night when they host Manchester United in the WSL’s season opener, no one really knows what to expect. Will they look cohesive? Will their stars shine? Has Maestre got his ideas across effectively?
When asked about her own expectations for this season, Putellas, the crown jewel of London City’s summer transfer window, said she, quite frankly, has none. “I just want the hard work we are doing during this pre-season, and we will do during the season, to speak for itself,” she responded. “I don't have expectations. Of course, I have a competitive mind and I want to win every game, but I don't have expectations in this sport. In my opinion, you shouldn't have expectations. Just work in the back and give everything game after game.”
It all adds up to make London City Lionesses the most intriguing team to watch in this new WSL season.