Welcome to England! Barcelona icon Alexia Putellas on conversations with Lucy Bronze & Keira Walsh, the reasons behind her WSL move and why she can still improve as first London City Lionesses season looms

Where that will take London City is something Putellas is clearly fascinated to learn, as she prepares to experience the WSL for the first time. It’s hard to argue that she is not the biggest signing in the history of the division. Already widely regarded as the best league in Europe, if not the world, the WSL's reputation has only been enhanced this summer by the arrivals of so many notable players, but the two-time Ballon d’Or winner, who looks primed to collect a third later this year, is top of the list.

Amid rumoured interest from clubs all over the world, it was the WSL that she chose as the destination for the next chapter in her illustrious career. Why? Well, there is the appeal of the all-round competitiveness, something that the other top leagues in Europe cannot match. “You never know what the result of the game will be,” Putellas notes. “We haven't started yet but if I have to imagine, all the games will push you to your limits.”

That feeds into something else Putellas is after. Despite all the accolades, one of her key motivations in moving to England was “improving myself as a footballer”, a comment that raises a fair few eyebrows as she makes it, given her world-class level. Indeed, when asked if she really believes she can still get better, Putellas’ reply comes with a slight chuckle, as if it’s strange to think otherwise. “Of course. Always,” she says. “Day after day, I want to learn things. That’s the way I see this job. Just keep going, never stop and be as good as I can.”

It’s quite a prospect, really, and one that will excite London City, intrigue fans of the WSL and frighten the other 13 teams in this league. Whether it results in Putellas’ new club being a serious factor at the top of the division come May, only time will tell. “I'm going to bring to the project whatever the project needs from me,” she affirms. “I'm 100% committed. I'm hungry to win, I'm hungry to be better day after day, to fight with my team-mates for the victory. I'm going to try to give my best to the team and let's see at the end of the season how good we were.”