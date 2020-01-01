Zohi scores in Strasbourg’s decimation of Angouleme

The Malian found the net as Le Racing strolled past the Christophe Forest’s men in Saturday’s French Cup game

Kevin Zohi was among the goal scorers as silenced Angouleme 5-1 in Saturday’s French Cup encounter.

After a faulty start inside Stade Lebon, Thierry Laurey’s men put up an energised display to cruise into the Round of 16.

Lucas Franco handed the hosts a sixth-minute lead before Zohi levelled matters in the 34th minute.

Two minutes later, Adrien Thomasson put Le Racing ahead for the first time in the game before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde increased the lead in the 38th minute.

A minute into the half-time break, Alexander Djiku ended Angouleme's aspiration of launching a comeback with the fourth strike.

While it looked like the game would produce no goals in a boring second half, Ludovic Ajorque completed the damage with the fifth strike after 82 minutes.

Zohi and Lamine Kone were in action from start to finish for Laurey’s team, while Abdallah N'Dour replaced Bellegarde in the 69th minute.

international Lebo Mothiba was not listed for action, with Cote d’Ivoire’s Stevens De Body in action for the fourth tier side.

Strasbourg are guests of in a encounter on January 25. They are 12th in the log with 27 points after 20 outings.