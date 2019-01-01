Ziyech extends Champions League goals involvement in wild Ajax draw with Chelsea

The Moroccan has continued to make a name for himself in the European elite competition with his fine performances

Hakim Ziyech just loves the , and that's after he put in another sterling performance in Amsterdam's pulsating 4-4 draw with at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

It seemed like the Dutch giants were going to claim a famous victory having led 4-1 for 55 minutes courtesy of own goals from Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga and then strikes from Quincy Promes and Donny van de Beek.

Chelsea clawed their way back to level the tie and had what could have been the winner disallowed.

Ziyech provided assists for Promes and Van de Beek and has now either scored or assisted in 10 of his last 12 Champions League appearances (4 goals, 6 assists).

This stretches back to last season where Erik ten Hag's side reached the semi-finals in a scintillating manner, including famous victories against and .

The Moroccan has now been involved in 20 goals (six goals, 14 assists) in 20 competitive games this season.

The result on Tuesday night leaves Ajax at the top of Group H, tied on seven points with Chelsea and , but with a superior goal difference.

De Godenzonen also lead the Dutch Eredivisie, six points clear of AZ Alkmaar. They host Utrecht at Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday.