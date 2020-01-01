Ziyech: Chelsea new boy ruled out of Ajax's Europa League clash against Getafe

The Morocco international will play no part in Thursday's game with the Dutch giants hoping to overturn a two-goal deficit

Hakim Ziyech has been dropped from the team that will face in the second leg of their round of 32 fixture.

The 26-year-old is suffering from a calf injury and will miss Thursday's crucial outing at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

A week ago, Ziyech played for the duration of the match as Ajax bowed to a 2-0 defeat in Getafe, and they now face an uphill task to overturn the result and advance to the next round of the European competition without their star player.

The Moroccan playmaker missed Sunday's league defeat against Heracles as Erik ten Hag's side were dealt a blow in their Eredivisie title race.

Hakim Ziyech will miss the return match vs. Getafe.



🎙️ More info -> 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚#UEL #getaja — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 26, 2020

So far this season, Ziyech has registered eight goals and 16 assists across all competitions.

He will join on a five-year deal at the end of the season after the Blues agreed on a €45 million fee with the Dutch top-flight leaders.