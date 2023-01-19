Could Ziyech swap Chelsea for Barcelona? Winger offered transfer advice by former Blues star Gullit

Hakim Ziyech has been advised to consider making a move away from Chelsea, with Ruud Gullit claiming that the winger would “fit well” at Barcelona.

Morocco international struggling for starts

Has been linked with January move

Told Camp Nou may be a good option

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco international completed a move to Stamford Bridge from Eredivisie giants Ajax in the summer of 2020. He has become a Champions League winner during his time in west London, but has rarely been a guaranteed starter and continues to play a bit-part role under current Blues boss Graham Potter – with only three Premier League starts taken in during the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ziyech has been generating transfer talk again in the current window, and former Chelsea player and coach Gullit believes a move to La Liga may make sense for the talented 29-year-old. The Dutchman has told Ziggo Sport: “The way Ziyech plays for Morocco, I've never seen him play for Chelsea. It's not just him. I think Chelsea have put him in positions that don't suit him at times. He just needs to play on that right side. I wonder. I think he comes into his own in Spain, I think. I have the impression that he has never reached the level of Ajax in England. I would like to see him in Spain. He can reach the top. He would also fit well in the Barcelona team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech is under contract at Chelsea through to 2025, so the Blues are under no pressure to sell, but added competition for places – with Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk snapped up for £89 million ($110m) alongside Portugal international forward Joao Felix - could lead to an experienced performer making a push for the exits.

WHAT NEXT? There has also been talk of movement at Barcelona, as questions are asked of Memphis Depay and Raphinha at Camp Nou, and that could lead to Catalan heavyweights seeking out reinforcements in Ziyech’s area of the field.