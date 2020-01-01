Zirkzee admits he dreams of playing for Netherlands instead of Nigeria

Although he was born in the European country, the teenage sensation is eligible to turn out for the Super Eagles on the international scene

have been dealt a blow in their chase for Joshua Zirkzee with the striker revealing his dream to play for the .

Zirkzee born to Nigeria parents in the Netherlands, attracted interest from the three-time African champions after finding his way into Bayern Munich's first-team this season.

Despite playing for the Dutch youth teams, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr have reportedly approached the Bayern Munich forward over his international future.

Following the postponement of the European Championship to 2021, Zirkzee fancies his chances of playing for the Dutch national team.

When asked about playing for the Netherlands in the competition, he told VTBL; “No, I'm not really working on that yet. I'm not a regular based player here, so I don't think I should think about it then, but I have also seen how fast things can go, so of course, it is very secretly in the back of your mind.

"Oranje is a dream and as a young footballer I think it makes sense to dream about it."

The 18-year-old made his Bayern Munich debut in a match against back in December, and he has scored three goals in five outings since then.

He is hoping to cap his maiden campaign in the first-team with silverware.

"Certainly, that is the first step," he added.

"But we also really want to win the Champions League, the whole club longs for that. Even though we first have to see how it will all end. We all hope that we can go again soon, to start."

Bayern Munich have commenced training in small groups with the club following the German government’s guidance on coronavirus precautions.

Zirkzee is in a group of four with Alphonso Davies, David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski, and he reveals how Hans-Dieter Flick’s side makes the most of their time at Sabener Strasse.

“We train in separate groups of four, maximum five people. Group 1 must be at the club by 10 am and start when group two has to change. We are now also using the changing rooms of the second team, so actually you always change alone,” he said.

"Every day, we actually follow a course in which everything is included. Technique, condition, finishing, everything is discussed."