Zidane addresses Salah to Real Madrid rumours ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool

The Frenchman has been asked about the Blancos' reported interest in the Egyptian, who has left the door open for a switch to Spain

Zinedine Zidane has addressed the rumours linking Mohamed Salah with Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool.

Salah made headlines last week after admitting that he would be open to playing in Spain at some point in the future.

The Reds forward is now being tipped to complete a switch to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, but Zidane refused to be drawn on a potential move for the 28-year-old at a pre-match press conference.

What's been said?

Asked if he would like to coach Salah, the Madrid boss told reporters: "He isn't my player.

"I have 25 players here, at the moment I'm a Real Madrid coach and I enjoy every day of the moment."

What else has Salah said about Madrid?

Salah initially fuelled speculation over his future at Liverpool during an interview with Spanish publication AS in December as he refused to rule out swapping Anfield for a new challenge in La Liga.

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future," he said.

How much would Salah cost Madrid?

Salah joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £37 million ($51m) from Roma in the summer of 2017.

The Egyptian has since scored 120 goals in 193 games for the Reds, helping them win the Premier League and Champions League in the process.

Salah still has plenty of years left ahead of him at the top level, and with his current contract at Anfield not due to expire until 2023, Liverpool are reportedly ready to demand £100m ($139m) for a prized asset if Madrid come calling later in the year.

How has Salah performed for Liverpool in 2020-21?

Liverpool only have the Champions League left to play for after a turbulent campaign which has seen Jurgen Klopp hampered by an unfortunate injury crisis, but Salah's output in the final third has remained as high as ever.

The former Roma star has hit 26 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, and will have the chance to add to that tally when the Reds face Madrid in the first leg of their last eight Champions League tie at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

