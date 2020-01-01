Zesco United sign Zimbabwe international winger Rusike from rivals Zanaco

The former Ajax Cape Town attacker is the second player to be signed by the Zambian champions this January

Zambian giants Zesco United have signed Zimbabwe international winger Tafadzwa Rusike on a two-year contract from rivals Zanaco.

Zesco become the second Zambian club for the 30-year-old who joined Zanaco in 2017, having also played his club football in and Angola before.

Zesco chief executive officer Richard Mulenga has described Rusike as a “quality player.”

“It is with great excitement that we announce the signing of Tafadzwa Rusike on a two-year contract. Rusike is a quality player whom we expect to add great value to Zesco United Football Club,” Mulenga said in a statement.

Rusike is expected to add experience in Zesco’s Caf campaign, having played in the group stage of the continental elite club competition with Zimbabwean giants CAPS United.

His national team experience with Zimbabwe could also come handy for Zesco.

“I am delighted to join this great football club and looking forward to wining trophies with them. Zesco United is a fantastic club which has dominated the Zambian league for some time now and they are one of the big teams in Africa. As such I am happy to join them,” Rusike said.

The Zambians also signed Congolese forward Chris Mugalu from Lusaka Dynamos on a two-year contract on Thursday, making Rusike the second January signing for the club.