Zesco United have enough ammunition to get results against Napsa Stars – Coach Mumamba

The former league champions will open the season with a tie against the Pensioners on October 31 when nine other matches will be played

Zesco United head coach Numba Mumamba has claimed they have enough ammunition to deal with the 2020/21 Zambian season opener against Napsa Stars.

Zesco will visit Napsa Stars and the new coach has said he is confident of his players and the ability to get good results then.

“Napsa Stars have shown that they are a good side in the last two seasons,” the former Zambia international told the club’s website.

“This can be seen through their qualification for Caf competitions meaning that they will be one of mother Zambia’s representative at the highest level of the African game.

“As we go to Napsa we need to be aware that this is a different team from what we were used to in the past. They are now another powerhouse in the country.

“We have enough ammunition in this team that can help get the desired results. What we need is to prepare the team and psych them properly for us to come back with a positive result.”

Napsa Stars defeated Zesco United 2-1 in their last game and the coach is far from worried about that result.

“This is a time to start afresh and not look at what happened in the past. You can lose a game but we expect ourselves to come back stronger. We are going there like a wounded team,” he added.

Since he was appointed, Mumamba has worked with Bruce Musakanya and Kelvin Kampamba who were promoted to the senior team and he says the two alongside the senior stars are ready for the season.

“These are senior players who have matured in the game and it is easy for them to adjust to what we want. We won’t have any problems because we know the type of players they are,” he concluded.

The 2020/2021 calendar opened with the Samuel Ndhlovu Charity Shield that was won by Nkana.

The competition is held before every season begins to honour the football achievements of the late great Zambian footballer and coach after which it was named.

Week one fixtures:

Power Dynamos vs Young Green Eagles

Kitwe United vs Prison

Buildcon vs Lusaka Dynamos

Green Buffaloes vs Red Arrows

Napsa Stars vs Zesco United

Zanaco vs Indeni

Forest vs Nkana

Kabwe Warriors vs Green Eagles

Lumwana Radiants vs Nkwazi