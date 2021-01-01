Zenatha Coleman sees red as Rayo Vallecano hold 10-woman Sevilla

The Namibian striker was given her marching orders 12 minutes from full time for Los Palanganas against Los Vallecanos

Zenatha Coleman was sent off in 's 0-0 draw against in Saturday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola showdown.

Before the encounter, the 27-year-old had scored twice and contributed an assist in 10 starts for Los Palanganas this season since her arrival from rivals this summer.

The Namibia international was given her 11th start of the season by Cristian Toro as Sevilla eyed a third win in a row against Rayo.

The visitors, on the other hand, were seeking a return to winning ways after forcing to a late 1-1 draw last week.

At Jesus Navas Stadium, the hosts almost gained an early lead through Claudia Pina in the seventh minute but she missed narrowly.

Before the half-hour mark, Coleman and Julia Karlernas came close for Sevilla but could not fire past goalkeeper Patricia Larque as she ensured Rayo forced a goalless draw at half-time.

After the break, the hosts continued from where they left off as Pina, Toni Payne and Coleman combined well to break the deadlock but the latter failed to beat Larque nine minutes after the restart.

In the 75th minute, the Namibian striker got her initial yellow for a poor challenge before being given her marching orders two minutes later by referee Beatriz Arregui Gamir.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Toro's ladies made a late effort to snatch a victory but eventually settled for just a point.

The red card was Coleman's first in her European career as she only lasted 78 minutes in her 15th appearance of the season for Sevilla as 's Payne was in action for the duration.

The result keeps Sevilla in seventh with 22 points from 14 matches this season and will hope to return to winning ways against Atletico Madrid on January 24.