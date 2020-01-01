Zambia's Daka scores 17th league goal in RB Salzburg win over Sturm Graz
Patson Daka scored the second goal as RB Salzburg defeated Sturm Graz 2-0 in Sunday's Bundesliga game.
Daka came off the bench three minutes before the hour-mark to double the hosts' lead in the 74th minute.
The effort took the 21-year-old's tally to 17 goals after 21 matches in the Austrian top-flight this campaign.
Salzburg climbed to second in the Bundesliga table with 48 points after 22 games. They host Rapid Wien for their next league outing on March 15.