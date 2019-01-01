Zambia's Barbara Banda: Why I can't stop scoring for EDF Logrono

The young sensation has been impressive since her move to Spain after netting her sixth league goal at Valencia

Barbara Banda insists that she cannot stop scoring as EDF Logrono continue to fight for Spanish Women Primera Division survival this season.

The 18-year-old broke the dock after 13 minutes to put her side in front but her effort counted for nothing as they suffered their fifth successive defeat in Sunday's 2-1 loss at Valencia.

The Zambia international, who has now scored six goals in nine appearances on her debut season, has blamed her team's blunders for the narrow loss at the Estadio Antonio Puchades.

Article continues below

I'm happy to get on the scoresheet again for my team [Logrono] but the defeat was not a good thing," Banda told Goal.

"Valencia is a good team and they came back with full force and managed to score two goals. I managed to put my team in front by scoring and we went on to lose the match.

"I think that we had few mistakes and we are trying to work on them. No doubt, we have had a poor run of results but as a team, we won't relent.

"We have to win those other upcoming games. Personally, I cannot stop scoring because I always want to continue putting myself on the scoresheet. I have made scoring my habit."

The defeat saw Hector Blanco's ladies subsequently sit at the bottom of the log, two points behind fellow relegation-threatened Malaga.

Logrono are next in action against Espanyol in the Spanish top-flight at home on Sunday and will be hoping to end their winless run in front of their home supporters.