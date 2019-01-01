Zambia U23 vs Nigeria U23: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview
Nigeria face Zambia in a must-win Africa U23 Cup of Nations Group B fixture on Tuesday evening.
The reigning African champions made a losing start against Cote d’Ivoire, losing by a lone goal courtesy of Silas Gnaka’s second-half strike.
To stand a chance of making it to the semi-finals, they must defeat the Southern African team at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.
Beston Chambeshi’s men held South Africa to a 0-0 draw in their first outing, and a win for them will boost their hopes of a knockout place.
|Game
|Zambia U23 vs Nigeria U23
|Date
|Tuesday, November 12
|Time
|19.00 PM WAT / 20.00 GMT
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on SuperSport and will be streamed on the Caf Youtube Channel
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|SuperSport 9
|Caf Youtube
|-
|Premier Sports HD
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nigeria U23
|Goalkeepers
|Adamu, Galadima, Osayi
|Defenders
|Chukwudi, Sincere, Ozornwafor, Anthony, Ndah, Atavti, Stephen
|Midfielders
|Ibrahim, Dele-Bashiru, Udo, Adam, Okechukwu, Muyiwa, Nwakali, Faleye
|Forwards
|Okonkwo, Awoniyi
|Position
|Zambia U23 squad
|Goalkeepers
|L. Banda, Chooma, Mweene
|Defenders
|Nyondo, Chali, Mayembe, S. Sakala, Kamanga, Chiluya, Nyondo
|Midfielders
|Kandela, Sunzu, Kangwa, E. Banda, Mwepu, Lumbiya, Chisala
|Forwards
|Daka, B. Banda, Chilufya, F. Sakala, L. Banda
Match Preview
Nigeria went to Egypt 2019 as one of the competition’s favourites following their triumph in Senegal 2015, however, a defeat to Cote d’Ivoire has put them on the brink of an early exit.
Against Zambia, Imama Amapakabo’s men know that anything short of victory will see them fail to defend their title. Not only that, they will miss out on qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Coach Beston Chambeshi is aware of the West Africans’ predicament, however, he disclosed that his boys are battle-ready.
“Nigeria are like a wounded lion, it will not be an easy match,” he told the Caf website.
“They will give everything for the victory but we are prepared to face them.”
This sentiment was also echoed by defender Prosper Chiluya, who had expressed his desire to play in the Olympic Games before the start of the championship.
“Facing Nigeria won’t be a walk in the park,” he said.
“They need a win, the same applies for us. The coach will put a suitable strategy, and we are ready to deliver."
Nigeria will be boosted with the arrival of captain Okechukwu Azubuike and Taiwo Awoniyi. The duo missed the opener owing to club commitments.