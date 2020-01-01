Zaha nets in Crystal Palace draw with Brondby

The Ivorian forward’s effort was only good enough for a share of the spoils with the Danish outfit

Wilfried Zaha was the goalscorer for as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brondby on Saturday.

The Eagles have already had a busy pre-season, previously playing three games against Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and , ending in 2-1, 3-0 and 1-0 victories respectively.

Zaha had scored in the victory over Charlton while international and Palace’s top scorer last term Jordan Ayew netted a brace.

The 27-year-old international put his team in front in the 35th minute and Palace’s 100% record in pre-season would come to an end when 20-year-old Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom equalised for Brondby in the 70th minute.

Zaha played for the whole 90 minutes but he was not the only African to feature, with midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Ghanaian full-back Jefferey Schlupp also lasting the entire match. Ayew played for 65 minutes and was replaced by Max Meyer, scorer of the lone goal against Millwall.

Anglo-Ghanaian and Palace Under-23 player of the year Michael Boateng was on the bench and an unused substitute for the game. There was no sign of new signing Eberechi Eze. The 22-year-old Anglo-Nigerian had joined from Queens Park in a deal believed to be worth up to £20 million. He started the game against Charlton, playing for the first 45 minutes and made an early impression on Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

He teamed up well with Zaha on the occasion and stated the Ivorian makes life easy for him.

"[Wilfried Zaha is] an amazing player. It’s good to play with guys like him and guys of his quality, because they see things others don’t see and it makes life a lot easier for yourself,” Eze said on the club website.

Zaha has been wanting to leave Selhurst Park for the past couple of seasons, however, the Palace hierarchy have held on to their prized asset who is rumoured to now draw the interest of Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund. He was previously close to joining and but had bids for him rejected.

His football career began as a youth player with Palace in 2004, breaking into the senior team in 2010. He has played 362 times in all competitions for the Eagles, scoring 57 goals and providing 70 assists.