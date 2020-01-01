‘Zaha loan to Bayern? Are you serious?!’ – Transfer talk puzzles Crystal Palace boss Hodgson

The Eagles boss has made it clear that he has no intention of parting with a prized asset, particularly in the middle of a Premier League season

Talk of Wilfried Zaha potentially leaving for a loan spell at has Roy Hodgson puzzled, with the Ivorian still very much part of the plans at Selhurst Park.

With another transfer window open, the rumour mill across Europe has been cranked up to overdrive.

Zaha is figuring prominently in gossip columns, with the 27-year-old forward having seen his stock rise again during a second spell with Palace.

He struggled to deliver on expectations after making a move to in 2013, but is considered to be ready for another step up the ladder.

Palace are aware of the admiring glances being shot in the direction of their most prized asset.

Talk of interest from the likes of Chelsea and Bayern is never far away, with it even being suggested that Zaha could be allowed to head to on a short-term deal which includes an option to buy.

Hodgson admits to being left bemused by such speculation, with there no intention on his part to sanction an agreement of any kind before the January deadline passes.

The Eagles boss told reporters when quizzed again on Zaha’s future: "A loan move to Bayern!? Was it serious? Where did you get the story from?

"I'll tell you what I'll do, is Karl-Heinz Rummenigge still there?

"I'll give Karl-Heinz a ring on that one, he's a friend of mine from way back and I'll say 'is it true that you seriously have actually put in a bid to loan our best player so we go into the last part of the season without our best player. Is it true?'

"Next time, if he says yes, I'll answer your question but I don't think he will."

Zaha, who has also been linked with a move across London to Tottenham, can expect to see his name remain in the headlines for the rest of the month.

Hodgson, though, has made it clear on a regular basis that no offers will be considered.

He has previously said: Wilfried Zaha is not for sale so I don't need any assurances [from the board].

"We are not trying to sell Wilfried Zaha. We want to keep Wilfried Zaha.

"But what assurances can people give? I suppose I have the assurance there is no-one at the club anxious to sell Wilfried Zaha.

"Of course, you never know where bids are going to come from and I suppose every time there is a serious bid for one of your players the board of directors need to take it seriously."