Yves Bissouma dedicates Crystal Palace victory to Brighton fans

Knockaert’s 74th-minute strike helped the Seagulls claimed their second consecutive win at the Selhurst Park

and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma has dedicated their 2-1 victory over local rivals to the fans.

Anthony Knockaert scored the winning goal after Luka Milivojevic had cancelled out Glenn Murray’s opener to hand Chris Hughton’s men their second consecutive win after last weekend’s victory over .

The Mali international, who featured for the entire duration of the encounter on his 21st league appearance for the side this season, has taken to the social media to praise the travelling fans for their support.

“This victory is for all the Brighton and Hove Albion fans who made the move, thank you for the support we leave nothing, the battle continues,” Bissouma tweeted.

With the victory the Seagulls are now 15th in the log after gathering 33 points from 29 games.

Next up, Brighton visit for their game on March 17.