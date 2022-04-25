Youth League final: Benfica's Araujo nets hat-trick in 6-0 hammering of Salzburg
A Henrique Araujo hat-trick and a fast blitz out of the gates helped Benfica to a maiden UEFA Youth League title as they smashed Salzburg 6-0 at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon.
The two teams met in a repeat of the 2017 final, which the Austrian outfit won 2-1, with the Portuguese side looking to finally claim victory in the showpiece match on their fourth visit.
It marks a first triumph after near-misses in 2014 and 2020 for Benfica, and underlines a dominant performance for Araujo, who made his step up to the senior side earlier this year.
Editors' Picks
- From dreamland to a horror trilogy: Xavi's Barcelona honeymoon is well and truly over
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Salah, Mane and De Bruyne climb as Premier League title race hots up
- USWNT star Macario continues to justify the hype with Women's Champions League match-winning display for Lyon
- Ancelotti or Pochettino: Should Real Madrid stick or twist with their manager this summer?
How did the game unfold?
Diego Moreira snatched an early opener after turning home a cut-back from Pedro Santos before Araujo pounced to sweep in a low cross by Martim Neto.
Cher N'Dour added a third after the break, with Salzburg unable to offer a concrete response, and Araujo was fast to double his personal tally.
Luis Semedo notched a fifth, and then Araujo completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to deliver an emphatic result.