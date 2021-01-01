'You'll never walk alone!' - Alberto Moreno taunts Manchester United with Liverpool song after Europa League triumph

The Villarreal defender, who spent five years at Anfield before returning to Spain in 2019, has been revelling in victory over the Red Devils

Alberto Moreno wasted little time in taunting Manchester United after Villarreal's Europa League final win over the Red Devils, with the former Liverpool defender belting out "You'll Never Walk Alone" during wild celebrations.

The Liga outfit prevailed in a thrilling penalty shootout to claim a first continental trophy, with David de Gea missing the decisive spot-kick after fellow goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli had converted his effort.

Moreno was among those to hold their nerve from 12 yards, having been introduced two minutes from the end of normal time, and the Spaniard took great delight in reminding United of his strong ties to Anfield after capturing a major trophy.

What has been said?

Moreno, with a winners' medal around his neck, said in a live video recording on Instagram that captured Villarreal's response to downing United: "Vamos! You'll never walk alone! You'll never walk alone!"

The 28-year-old Spaniard added: "For all the fans of Liverpool, vamos! Man United? Get out! Get out, Man United, get out. You'll never walk alone. Siempre [forever] Liverpool."

How did Moreno get on at Liverpool?

The 28-year-old joined the Reds from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and would go on to spend five years in England. He made 141 appearances for Liverpool before returning to his homeland.

Moreno was not always a regular during his time on Merseyside, but he has now gone full circle, with the full-back admitting prior to the meeting with United that he is still at a loss to explain why he attracted so much criticism on the back of Liverpool's Europa League final defeat to Sevilla in 2016.

"I still don’t understand the amount of criticism,” Moreno told The Guardian. "On the first goal they nutmegged me, sure, but I’m a defender. Players get past Sergio Ramos, the best centre-back in the world. Why can’t it happen to me?

"To this day I don’t understand why I got so, so much criticism, when the whole team didn’t play well. The finger was pointed at one player and I don’t think that’s OK. People blame you. Only you. It was like I lost the final. It’s hard. You can’t get it out of your head.

"You look at the paper, at social media – I don’t usually pay much attention to social media because it’s all so false – and read things. ‘Alberto, Alberto, Alberto, Alberto.’ I’ll go to my grave not understanding why I got all the blame."

