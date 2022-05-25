'You didn't mean that, did you Mo?' - Klopp, Salah and Henderson play down revenge talk as Liverpool face Real Madrid in UCL final

Liverpool are not seeking revenge for their 2018 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid when they take on Los Blancos in the 2022 edition this weekend.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 by the Spanish giants four years ago in a match which featured an error-strewn display by goalkeeper Loris Karius, while Mohamed Salah was forced off in the first half with a shoulder injury following a clash with Sergio Ramos.

Salah suggested revenge was on his mind earlier this month after Liverpool had secured their place in the final, but the Egyptian, his captain Jordan Henderson and manager Jurgen Klopp have since insisted the opportunity to lift the famous trophy for a seventh time in the club’s history is motivation enough.

What did Klopp say about the Champions League final?

Asked whether the events of the 2018 provided extra motivation, Klopp told reporters: “No, it is clear it was a harsh night for us, tough to take, the circumstances, the way we conceded the goal, the injury to Mo.

“We came there a bit on three wheels, players came back just in time, then we had to change, couldn’t replace Mo one on one.

“I don’t believe in revenge but I understand it as well. I am not sure it is the right thing to do. I understand what Mo said, he wants to put it right, I want to put it right.

“In Germany you say you always win twice in life, behave in the first moment and you will win again. It is all fine between me and Real Madrid, a football game on the highest level.

"Whoever thinks it is good to give us an opportunity to win it now, I think it will be a great story.”

‘Liverpool don’t need any more motivation’

Reds skipper Henderson was also asked about Salah’s "revenge"remark, and like his manager played down its significance.

“He didn’t mean to say that, did you Mo?,” joked the midfielder. “I can understand from Mo’s point of view, it was a very emotional time, tough for him, tough for everyone but for me you don’t need any more motivation to win a Champions League final.

“It was all you dreamt of as a kid to play big games and they don’t get any bigger than a Champions League final against a world class side with world class players.”

Salah said the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City will also drive the team on in Paris.

“After what happened in Madrid last time and also Sunday everybody is motivated to win the Champions League,” said the 29-year-old. “It is unbelievable trophy for us. Every season we fight for it since I came here".

