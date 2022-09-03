York United at Pacific FC: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

A major Canadian clash takes place this weekend - here's everything you need to know

York United FC are set to take on Pacific FC on Saturday afternoon in a Canadian Premier League contest.

It's an encounter between the league's two best sides, with plenty at stake for both in their clash.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games York United at Pacific FC Date Sep 3, 2022 Times 5:00pm ET, 2:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Canadian Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Soccer Plus fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position York roster Goalkeepers Giantsopoulos, Catalano, Artemenko, Himaras Defenders Jesus, Mourdoukoutas, Zator, Thompson, Gee, N'sa Midfielders Wilson, Gutiérrez, Hernández, Dos Santos, Ferrari, Verhoeven, Petrasso, Johnston, Wallace Forwards Minatel, Cabrera, Babouli, Ricci, De Rosario, Lawrie-Lattanzio, Kratt, Baldisimo

Defeat to Cavalry in their last outing has left York comfortably off the pace of the top four, with only one other team below them.

They still have a role to play in the title race however, and they'll hope they can claim a big scalp on the road.

Predicted York starting XI: Himaras; N'sa, Zator, Mourdoukoutas, Lawrie-Lattanzio; Wilson, Verhoeven; Kratt, Babouli, Dos Santos; De Rosario.

Position Pacific roster Goalkeepers Irving, Gazdov Defenders Mukumbilwa, Haynes, Samake, Dada-Luke, Meilleur-Giguère, Mavila, Đidić Midfielders Balde, Polisi, Heard, Young, Dixon, Aparicio, Ricci, Toussaint Forwards Bustos, Binate, Daniels, Dos Santos, Habibullah, Brown

On the cusp of the race for the postseason, Pacific can take massive in-roads with a big home result this weekend.

They will be wary of the threat presented by York however, and are unlikely to expect an easy ride.

Predicted Pacific starting XI: Irving; Dada-Luke, Đidić, Meilleur-Giguère, Mavila; Toussaint, Dixon; Bustos, Daniels, Heard; Brown.

Last five results

York results Pacific results Cavalry 1-0 York (Aug 27) Valour 1-0 Pacific (Aug 28) Forge 1-3 York (Aug 20) Herediano 0-1 Pacific (Aug 23) York 3-2 Edmonton (Aug 14) Wanderers 1-0 Pacific (Aug 20) Valour 2-0 York (Aug 7) Pacific 0-1 Herediano (Aug 16) Wanderers 2-4 York (Aug 1) Pacific 1-0 Atletico (Aug 13)

Head-to-head