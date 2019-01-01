Yohan Boli ends six-month goal drought with brace in Sint-Truiden win

The Cote d’Ivoire international netted for the first time since February to help the Canaries earn their first away win on Saturday

Yohan Boli ended his six-month goal drought with two goals as Sint-Truiden stunned Eupen 2-0 in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A fixture.

After enduring a vexing spell in front of goal since his hat-trick against Charleroi in February 2019, Boli was finally rewarded as he helped the Canaries bag their first away win of the season.

The Cote d’Ivoire international put his team ahead after 40 minutes at Kehrwegstadion, with Steve De Ridder providing the assist.

After getting a pass from De Ridder, the 25-year-old beat three markers before unleashing a low shot past goalkeeper Ortwin De Wolf.

Article continues below

He completed his brace in the 59th minute after turning in Ibrahima Sankhon’s cross, thus earning Marc Brys’ side their first away win this term.

St.Truiden moved to 12th position with seven points in ’s elite division. They host Waasland-Beveren on September 14 with Boli expected to play a crucial role.

The ex-KSV Roeselare man has been capped twice by the Elephants but will not feature when they take on Benin Republic and in September.

He was dropped by coach Ibrahim Kamara for the 2019 in .