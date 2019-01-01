Yedlin and Pulisic in, Dest out of USMNT squad for Nations League matches
Christian Pulisic and DeAndre Yedlin headline the U.S. men's national team roster for the upcoming Nations League matches, although the biggest storyline surrounding the squad centers around one key absence.
Sergino Dest was not included among the 26-man squad as the Ajax defender continues to be linked with a one-time switch to represent the Netherlands.
The fullback, who was also not named to the Netherlands squad for their upcoming matches, would have been cap-tied to the U.S. had he featured against Cuba on October 11 or Canada on October 15.
The two matches represent the start of the Nations League, Concacaf's new competition, with the three sides making up Group A and the group winner advancing to a knockout stage.
“This is competitive soccer. Anytime there is a trophy on the line is exciting, and in the inaugural Nations League we want to put ourselves in a position to win the tournament,” USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter said.
“One thing that’s important is we continue to bring some of the younger guys along, integrate some new players into camp, but also have a familiar base. Most of the guys have been in camp before, understand how we want to play, and we think that continuity will help in our performance.”
Pulisic and Yedlin are the team's headliners, with Pulisic joining the squad having recently endured a rough spell at Chelsea.
The winger has fallen out of favor with manager Frank Lampard in recent weeks, with Willian, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount all ahead of Pulisic at Stamford Bridge for the moment.
DeAndre Yedlin, meanwhile, returns to the USMNT having recently overcome a groin injury as he rejoins the squad for the first time since March after recently returning to the field for Newcastle.
The same can be said of Matt Miazga, who has also overcome a hamstring issue to rejoin the USMNT for the first time since the Gold Cup.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Brenden Aaronson is the lone newcomer on the roster, with the 18-year-old having earned his spot with three goals and two assists throughout his rookie season in MLS.
Full roster
GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf)
DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake, Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)