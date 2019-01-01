Yassine Benrahou: Moroccan midfielder extends Bordeaux contract
Yassine Benrahou has extended his contract with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux until 2022.
The youngster joined the Girondins in 2016 and then signed his first professional contract with a three-year deal from August 2018.
Benrahou, who featured prominently for Bordeaux II last season, had made four league appearances in the first-team.
This season, the former Morocco U20 midfielder has started the opening two league games for the Girondins against Angers and Montpellier.
On Thursday, Benrahou put pen to paper on a new deal with the Matmut Atlantique outfit as he is set to play a key role for Paulo Sousa’s men this term.
It’s official! @YBenrahou10 has re-signed through 2022! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hq9OS94Xwk— Girondins English (@girondins_en) August 22, 2019
Benrahou will be expected to feature when Bordeaux visit Stade Gaston-Gerard to take on Dijon on Saturday.