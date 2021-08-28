'Xhaka genuinely has a rock in his head instead of a brain' - Arsenal midfielder sent off against Man City

The Switzerland international was dismissed for a challenge on Joao Cancelo in the first half, with the Gunners already losing 2-0

Arsenal's day at the Etihad Stadium turned from bad to worse after Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first half against Manchester City.

The Gunners were already trailing 2-0 against the Premier League champions when Xhaka was dismissed 10 minutes before half-time.

With Mikel Arteta's side having lost their opening two games of the season, it is shaping up to be a tough campaign for Arsenal.

What happened?

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres had already put City firmly in control before Xhaka lunged in with a two-footed challenge on Joao Cancelo.

Xhaka was shown a straight red card and it is the fourth time he has been dismissed in the Premier League since the start of the 2016-17 season.

What has been said?