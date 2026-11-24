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Manchester United have received a significant boost after successfully appealing the red card shown to Leny Yoro during their heavy defeat at Anfield. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday that the young defender’s suspension has been completely quashed following a claim of wrongful dismissal.

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Red card rescinded for United starlet

The Football Association has officially confirmed that Yoro will face no further disciplinary action following his dismissal in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool. The French centre-back was originally sent off just six minutes into the clash for a challenge on Alexander Isak, which was deemed at the time to be the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

However, after United lodged a formal appeal, an independent Regulatory Commission reviewed the footage and determined that the match official had made an error in sending the teenager off.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Manchester United confirmed the positive news for their summer signing. "Leny Yoro’s one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. The Manchester United player was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity during their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday 22 November.

The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decision will be published in due course," the club noted via the FA's official communication. This decision means the 19-year-old is now available for Saturday's 15:00 GMT kick-off against Brentford at Old Trafford.

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Pochettino defends his defender

United manager Mauricio Pochettino was vocal in his criticism of the officiating immediately following the final whistle at Anfield. Reflecting on the incident that changed the course of the match, the former Chelsea boss offered a detailed defense of the young Frenchman. "The ball was going to the keeper. I think in that situation if you review the VAR you can see, like we see on the cameras now, that he [Leny Yoro] never had the intention to connect with [Alexander] Isak."

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He added: "The striker saw that the ball was going to the keeper and he delayed a little bit of his run and goes down. I'm not going to change what happened and being respectful is always important. At the same time I need to defend my club and say what I feel. I feel like that was an action that everyone who plays football can see was clearly not a red card," he explained.

A painful afternoon at Anfield

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Despite the successful appeal, the emotional toll of the 4-0 drubbing continues to weigh heavily on the squad. Pochettino admitted that the atmosphere in the dressing room was extremely somber after the match, particularly given the early blow of the red card.

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"So, so painful. So disappointed. It's not in your head to start here in the Premier League in this situation. The only problem was that the game changed completely after six minutes and now we can talk and explain everything, but the damage is done. It's so painful. The players are feeling the pain of this type of situation. I told them they need to be calm and it was a completely unfair situation that happened," Pochettino remarked during his post-match media obligations.

Demanding better standards

While the manager was quick to point out the officiating errors, he was equally firm in his belief that the players must take responsibility for their part in the collapse. He highlighted the need for increased concentration and better decision-making on the field, regardless of the circumstances.

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"And also we need to accept to increase our concentration and also make better decisions on the field and be much better. We need to be critical of ourselves but also at the same time we need to put some situations that happened during the game that we are not happy. We are not going to deny our responsibility. We need to improve and manage situations better," the manager added. With Yoro now cleared to return, United will be hoping for a more composed defensive display in their next outing at the Theatre of Dreams.

What’s next for Manchester United?

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Following their crushing defeat to Liverpool, Manchester United face a demanding Champions League test as they travel to Portugal to take on Sporting CP on Wednesday. The Red Devils will then turn their attention back to domestic action, with Brentford set to visit Old Trafford on Saturday as United look to bounce back from their disappointing result.