Wrexham tattoo artist reveals Racecourse Ground design that has soared in popularity since promotion to League Two

A Wrexham fan tattooist has revealed a new design featuring the Racecourse Ground is becoming ever more popular with supporters.

Racecourse Ground being redeveloped

Increased demand for tattoos of new-look stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? Dave Griffiths, 41, is a tattoo artist from Wrexham, who works at the Taylor Made Studio, and told The Leader that the club's promotion into League Two and general rise in popularity since the takeover from Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has prompted a spike in tattoo requests.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One particular tattoo of the revamped Racecourse Ground is proving a hit - an image of the stadium with a new developed 'Kop' stand - even though the ground itself hasn't yet had its renovation work completed.

"I came up with the design," said Griffiths on the stadium tattoo. "It took around four to five hours to tattoo and there is still more to add to it as it's part of an ongoing project. Since the promotion we have been absolutely inundated with messages, a huge amount of requests for Wrexham badges and also a lot for custom Wrexham designs."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? After a high-profile pre-season tour in July, in which Wrexham are due to face Manchester United, Chelsea and LA Galaxy, all roads lead to the first League Two fixture on August 5.